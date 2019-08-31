Henderson and Briggs with over 100 yards each to lead potent Blue Devil ground attack

The Hopewell Blue Devils football team stepped out of the gate in full spring Thursday night, winning their opening game of the season 40-7 over Tabb on the road.

TreVeyon Henderson and Robert Briggs Jr. highlighted the offensive attack for Hopewell, while Keyon Williams and Jarin Goode were outstanding defensive performers in the win.

The Hopewell out gained Tabb 467-148 in total offense, and the Blue Devils racked up 363 yards on the ground, spearheaded by Henderson and Briggs, who finished with 115 yards with a touchdown and 114 yards and two touchdowns rushing, respectively. Henderson added an 18-yard touchdown reception as well.

Though surely pleased with the win, head coach Ricky Irby was disappointed in some aspects of his team's performance.

"I didn't think we played exceptionally well," Irby said after the game. "Too many turnovers and penalties."

The Blue Devils finished with three turnovers, including two lost fumbles and an interception, and committed nine penalties for 60 yards.

"I'd say (it was) first game mistakes, plus Tabb played us very tough," Irby said, of the reason behind the errors.

The defense picked up for the offense, though, generating three turnovers themselves, evening the turnover battle, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Goode in the second quarter.

Williams led Hopewell defensively with 9.5 tackles and seven tackles for loss, making a nuisance of himself in the Tabb backfield. The next closest Blue Devil in terms of tackles for loss was Reggie Ruffin with two. Henderson was the second leading tackler on the night for Hopewell, with six out of his spot in the secondary.

In total, the Blue Devils defense limited Tabb to 148 total yards, and the only Tabb touchdown came with 6:54 remaining and the game already out of hand.