The hurricane may skirt the East Coast rather than do a direct hit; we could see effects beginning Thursday

As Hurricane Dorian continues its flirtation with Florida and the East Coast, weather forecasters here say it still is too early to predict what impact the powerful storm will have when it reaches the Mid-Atlantic area later in the week.

The Category 4 Dorian, with its maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, battered the Bahamas Saturday on its march toward the U.S. mainland. However, the National Hurricane Center in Miami now expects the hurricane to skirt Florida rather than make a direct hit. If that does happen, then Dorian will turn more northward and run parallel along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

Central Virginia, including the Tri-City area, may feel the hurricane's effect anywhere from late Thursday into Saturday, said Eswar Iyer, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Wakefield. However, Iyer is reticient to predict how much of an impact Dorian will have here.

"There's still a considerable amount of uncertainty," Iyer said Saturday afternoon. "It's just too early to tell."

Iyer did say, though, that the main issue for the area later in the week will be significant amounts of rainfall and gusting winds.

In its relatively short life, Dorian has bedeviled portions of the Caribbean, dumping heavy rain and strong winds across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Its march over the Bahamas is expected to pour about four feet of rain over the islands before it moves out sometime Monday.

Because of the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the NHC said it is possible that Dorian could briefly become a Category 5 storm — maximum winds of 155 mph — between the Bahamas and Florida. However, it is expected to drop down in classification by the time its bands start to affect the East Coast.

