CHESTERFIELD — A Prince Edward County man was killed late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash on Beach Road west of Pocahontas State Park.

County police said Roger Aaron Wilkerson, 31, of the 8500 block of Five Forks Road in Pamplin, died when his pick-up truck hit a tree in the 13700 block of Beach Road. Police said the truck initially ran off the right side of the road, then croseed back over the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and hit the tree.

Wilkerson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Police said speed was a contributing factor in the crash, but an investigation is continuing.