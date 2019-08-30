PPTF celebrates Petersburg's old Newmarket Racecourse and its ties to Secretariat.

PETERSBURG — Central Virginia’s Thoroughbred history was on show last weekend when the Petersburg Preservation Task Force celebrated a new highway marker with links to Secretariat.

Around 30 people went to the dedication ceremony at the Exchange Museum recognizing Newmarket Racecourse. The marker was first announced in January, arriving in Petersburg this month. No longer in existence, the grounds of the old racetrack lie beneath the Blandford neighborhood and Lakemont Elementary School.

The marker's text reads:

"Newmarket Racecourse, a one-mile oval built just north of here by 1793, was among the foremost tracks in the nation when horse racing was America's most popular sport. Races were significant social events that attracted competitors and spectators from great distances. Champions Sir Archy, Boston, and Planet raced at Newmarket, and prominent Horseman William R. Johnson known as the "Napoleon of the Turf," based his stables here. Many of the track's grooms, exercise riders, jockeys, and trainers were enslaved African Americans. During the Civil War, fighting took place near the reacecourse on 19 June 1864 and 25 March 1865. The track declined after the War and ceased to exist by 1903.

“[One thing] nobody knows is that horse racing was the major sport before baseball,” said Kate Chenery Tweedy, daughter of Penny Chenery, Secretariat’s owner.

Tweedy spoke at the dedication, drawing connections from Newmarket to perhaps the most famous Thoroughbred to have ever lived.

Newmarket was the home stable of famed horseman William Ransom Johnson, who owned and operated the stables. Among the list of prominent horses that went through those stables was “Sir Archy,” an imported English racehorse.

“Some of his races were so speedy, so preeminent, that other horses quit trying to beat him,” Tweedy said. “He was so fast and they had very long heats on those days. He was so fast that in one heat, he ended up just stopping and walking across the finish line.”

Sir Archy is known to have started the American Thoroughbred breed.

Tweedy said that Secretariat was directly related to Sir Archy, removed by about 13 generations. Horses start breeding after about three years. Sir Archy shows up twice in Secretariat’s pedigree on his dame’s side, and three times on his sire’s.

After winning the Triple Crown by record lengths, Secretariat went out to stud and carried on Sir Archy’s lineage.

“Secretariat went on to do the same thing. His daughters were amazing, and they bred offspring," Tweedy said. "Two-thirds of the best horses that run now, and both triple-crown winners Justify and American Pharaoh come from him.”

Another speaker, Ferris Allen, director of the Virginia Thoroughbred Association grew up going to The Meadow Stables. He argued that the movie "Secretariat" didn’t depict The Meadow in it’s true glory.

“The movie depicted Diane Lane as Mrs. Tweedy, struggling to get through life and on the verge of bankrupcy and disrepair, then along came Secretariat to rescue things,” said Allen, also a horse trainer at Colonial Downs in New Kent. “The truth was that, and I often visited Meadow farm as a boy, and there was never a fenceboard that needed paint. There was never a horse that was not beautifully cared for.”

The Meadow was awarded an Eclipse Award for outstanding breeding following Secretariat’s Triple Crown win in 1973. The stable previously produced three hall of fame horses and Riva Ridge, who won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont stakes in 1972.

Allen and his father used to visit The Meadow to bring tips back to their own farm in Varina.

“The Meadow stables was the epitome of everything that was right about Thoroughbred horses when I was growing up,” Allen said.

The Newmarket Racecourse marker itself is the work and research of William Pegram Johnson III, the great-great-great grandson of the racetrack’s historic horseman.

“When I was a boy, I noticed in my grandparents' home on Sycamore Street a picture of a wild white-haired elderly gentleman,” Johnson said. “I asked my grandfather who it was, and he replied ‘I am told that my great-great grandfather owned a string of horses, but all he left me was the string.’ I was hooked at age 15 or so on WIlliam Ransom Johnson, ‘Napoleon of the Turf.’”

Johnson has also researched and dedicated markers for W.R. Johnson’s home "Old Nap" on River Road and the home of Charles Stewart on Pocahontas Island, the enslaved jockey who raced.

With one of the nation’s most prominent tracks, and some of the most important stables, Central Virginia was one of the birthplaces of American horse racing.

“Another cool thing is really that Caroline County and Hanover County really are the cradle of American horse racing back in the 1700s,” Tweedy said. “Nobody knows that and [the event] is a nice way to sort of bring that to the fore.”

Sean Jones can be reached at sjones@progress-index.com or 804-722-5172.