PRINCE GEORGE — The Prince George Master Gardeners, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and the Prince George Farmers Market hosted the 2019 Greater Tomato Contest on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Prince George Farmers Market.

There was fierce competition among the many tomatoes that were entered, but there were four winners declared across two age groups. The categories were heaviest tomato, tiniest tomato, naturally beautiful tomato, and unusual/ugliest tomato.

The only winner in the children’s age group was Jared Palmeiro, who won the “Heaviest Tomato” category. Winners in the adult age group were Cole Stuckey, who won the “Tiniest Tomato” category, Sally Sedivy, whose entry won the “Unusual/ugliest Tomato” award, and Larue Archer, whose entries won in the “Heaviest Tomato” and “Naturally Beautiful Tomato” categories.

The winners were announced by Scott Reiter, Prince George County Extension agent. Prizes included bragging rights for growing the greatest tomato, blue ribbons, and a certificate. This contest is held as a fun community event, and plans are to hold it annually.

Virginia Master Gardeners are volunteer educators who work within their communities to encourage and promote environmentally sound horticulture practices through sustainable landscape management education and training. Virginia Master Gardeners bring the resources of Virginia’s land-universities, Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, to the people of the Commonwealth.