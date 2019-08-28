Coastal Plain League franchise begins work on next steps, including name

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - The deal bringing a Coastal Plain League baseball franchise to Colonial Heights' Shepherd Stadium is officially done, and the team will begin play in the spring.

What's next for the fledgling outfit? A name.

The team is planning a 1 p.m. press conference at Shepherd Stadium Wednesday formally introducing themselves to the community, but it will also serve as the launching of a team naming contest, which will solicit suggestions from fans through a website.

"We're hoping to have the site up and running for the naming competition to start (Wednesday)," Chris Martin, who is the head of the operation, said. The website location and other details of the contest will be announced Wednesday, but Martin says the group is open to any and all suggestions.

"Anything anybody is looking to name it," he said, though they were hoping for the name to include either Colonial Heights or the Tri-Cities, though they were not limiting submissions to those names.

"We just want it to be creative," he said.

The current trend in baseball is to name teams after food items that often are synonymous with a team's location or simply have a rhyming effect. Two Coastal Plain League examples are the Macon Bacon and Savannah Bananas, which Martin suggested were along the lines of what the team is looking for.

"(We) kind of want to have that ring to it," Martin said of the Bacon and Bananas names.

There are several other culinary-related naming situations across minor league and independent baseball. There are the Montgomery Biscuits, Modesto Nuts and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, for example, minor league affiliates of the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins.

Several minor league teams have taken an "alternative identity" that takes after a food, which come complete with alternate logos and special uniforms, which are trotted out on themed promotional nights. These include the Fresno Grizzlies, who regularly become the "Tacos," and the Reading Fightin' Phils, who have transformed into the "Whoopie Pies" on a few occasions over the last several years.

Colonial Heights mayor T. Gregory Kochuba had a specific food in mind for the team's name.

"Colonial Heights does have the cucumber tree, so maybe they could be the 'Cucumbers'," he said, before letting out a laugh.

Jeff Milby can be reached at jmilby@progress-index.com or 804-722-5151. Follow him on twitter @JeffMilby.