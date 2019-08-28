Prince George County held its annual back-to-school fair Thursday, August 22

PRINCE GEORGE- With the start of school just a week away, Prince George County held their annual Back to School Fair at Scott Memorial Park last Thursday. Students of all ages could enjoy things such as games, balloon animals, food, and music while collecting items they need for the school year. Over 70 community partners were involved in this year’s event to help hand out school supplies. It was said that 800 book bags were given out free of charge.



“It is a very well attended event,” said Beth Lipp, one of the event organizers. The line to get in ran 100 yards long when the event began at 4 p.m.



Lipp estimated anywhere from 1,500 to 3,000 people attend. Everyone that Lipp has spoken to about the fair is very appreciative of what it provides not only for students but also families who may need help gathering school supplies.



According to Lipp, practically all of the supplies were donated.



“We encourage community input from all of our partners out in the community such as businesses, groups, and organizations,” said Lipp. “It’s free to come in and set up and all we ask is that you have some type of school supply to pass out.”



Those supplies were pens, pencils, colored pencils, crayons, notebooks, and pretty much anything else you could think of. And of course, all of it was free. The complimentary book bags were based on the grade of the student so the supplies ranged from preschool to high school.



Not only could the kids get supplies, but they could also get free back to school haircuts done by Kulture Kuts Barber and Styling Academy. Owner Sidney Tyler Sr. and his wife Altheia spent the afternoon cutting the hair of any student who asked. Altheia said this was their third year participating. She said the reason they started doing it was just to see “smiles on the kids' faces” while also giving them a fresh look as they go back to school.



Lipp said the community is very thankful to have the Tyler’s there adding that not every kid can afford a clean-cut before they go back to school.



The official first day of school is right around the corner Tuesday, September 3 but anyone who attended Thursday’s Back to School Fair is well prepared.







