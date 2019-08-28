On Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, the Elite Craftsman Club donated book scholarships again in the memory of Larry “Buck” Mallory.

Mallory was a great supporter of the Elite Craftsman Club. He believed strongly in supporting young people, especially in helping them in their efforts of pursuing higher education.

Continuing their belief that "a mind is a terrible thing to waste," members of the Elite Craftsman Club invest in the educational future of local area students, said Peter R. Brown, president. The Club has been investing in the education of young people for the past 30 years.

Four area students received $500 each for book scholarships. These scholarships will assist the students in purchasing textbooks as they pursue their education.

Tevin Tucker of Prince George is a rising sophomore at West Virginia University. He is pursuing a degree in sports marketing.Jaya Douglas of Chesterfield is a sophomore at George Mason University. She is pursuing a degree in marketing.Preston Hicks-Holmes of Colonial Heights is a junior at Old Dominion University. He is pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.QuanDriel Palmer of Surry is a freshman at Virginia Wesleyan University. He is pursuing a degree in business management.

Members of the Elite Craftsmen Club are Peter R. Brown, Andrew Whitehead, Howard Young, Robert Timmons, Joe Dobie, Bernard Thomas and George Stevens.