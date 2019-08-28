Work on the span's towers will send evening, overnight motorists over to I-295 for about a week, weather permitting

PRINCE GEORGE — The Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge is shutting down the day after Labor Day for maintenance, but only evening and overnight motorists will be affected by the closure.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the mile-long span that carries state Route 156 across the James River will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sept. 3. If the weather permits, the work should last about a week and be finished by Sept. 9.

VDOT spokeswoman Bethanie Glover said the total bridge closure is necessary because crews will be working on the two towers that lift the bridge to accommodate passing ships. Recent work on the 53-year-old bridge linking Prince George and Charles City counties has usually required only lane closures, but Glover said the tower maintenance's scope requires no traffic be allowed to cross while the work is being done.

Motorists at both ends of the bridge will be detoured to the Varina-Enon Bridge on Interstate 295, almost 13 miles to the west. Motorists on the Prince George side will have to take state Route 10 west through Hopewell and Chesterfield, while those on the Charles City side will be directed onto state Route 5 to the interstate.

Once the tower work is completed, Glover said, there are no plans in the immediate future to completely close the bridge.

The Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge is the only roadway crossing of the James between Interstate 295 and the James River Bridge in Hampton. Ferry service operates 24 hours a day between Scotland Wharf in Surry County and Jamestown in James City County, about 34 miles downriver from the bridge,