Knights boast one of area's most talented rosters in 2019

CHESTER — If you believe Thomas Dale football head coach Kevin Tucker, the Knights are on a mission in 2019.

"This team, we told them we fully expect these guys to come out and battle each week," Tucker said. "We've got a shot at being 9-1, 10-0."

Following three consecutive 8-2 regular season finishes, and three consecutive second-round playoff exits, the Knights are among the highest performing teams in the region of-late. But they've hit a glass ceiling of sorts.

"What can we do to get over the hump?" Tucker said.

Perhaps, to steal a line from the Philadelphia 76ers, the Knights just need to "Stick to the Process."

"We're pushing that pressure on them to get over that hump [of eight regular season wins], and then when we get into the playoffs, getting past the second round," Tucker said. "When you get to the playoffs, every team you play is capable of playing into late December. For us its just about going week to week when you get to the playoffs, and not taking any team lightly and playing at a championship level."

Thomas Dale enters the 2019 season with one of the highest profile players in Virginia and the nation in running back and Notre Dame commitment Chris Tyree. But the talent doesn't stop there.

"Chris has been wonderful over the last four years," Tucker said. "He's been a leader on and off the field. He's not only our best football player, but he also has the highest GPA on the team, at 4.0."

Tyree's junior season in 2018 was his second-consecutive 1,000-yard rushing year, finishing with 1,883 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. By the sound of it, Tyree has no intention of letting up this season, even if his college recruitment is over.

"Chris has been exceptional this camp. He's been holding his teammates accountable, getting after them to step up to the game, step up to the plate," Tucker said. "And also he's challenging himself. He wants to try make sure he has a solid senior season and goes out on top with a championship."

The Knights have plenty of reason to believe Tyree can produce at a high level this year, and it's not just because of his talent or work ethic. He'll be surrounded by blockers that can pave his way to big numbers.

The offensive line will be led by senior guards TJ Minter and Berk Snow, who Tucker is high on. Both have built their bodies up, weighing in at over 260 pounds each.

"They've just been fighting, getting after it," Tucker said. "They're a force to be reckoned with, our strong side of the line."

There will also be fullback Lamondre Smith, who will plug holes out of the backfield.

"Lamondre is an old-school guy," Tucker said. "He loves just contact. He wants to get up and put his nose in every little bit of contact he can get to."

There are also other play-makers on the team that can take the workload and pressure off of Tyree, making his talents even more effective. Defenses will not be able to focus on just one Knight when formulating their gameplans.

Quarterback Jasiah Williams returns after breaking his leg early last season, limiting him to just four games in his first foray as the signal caller. His experience pushing through that injury adversity has made him a significant leader on the team.

"He's not scared to call people out and tell them what they need to be doing," Tucker said of Williams. "He's probably the most intense leader we have on the team."

There is also Deangelo Grey, fresh off of a season in which he contributed double-figure touchdowns for the Knights' offense, who Tucker called, "the most electric kid in the state."

And then there is the defense, led by heralded-recruit in his own right, junior Bryce Carter at defensive end. Thomas Dale is losing the talents of Rick D'Abreu, who is playing for East Carolina these days. Carter, listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, has filled D'Abreu's shoes in more ways than one.

"Bryce has come a long way in two years ... He's grown, he's more mature, more physical," Tucker said of Carter. "The thing I think about him this year is he's more vocal. He's been out there getting where Rick [D'Abreu] left off last year. He's kind of taken that leadership role on the defensive line."

A byproduct of Carter's leadership is sophomore Malachi Madison, who Tucker expects to be as highly recruited as anyone, when all is said and done.

"He's a monster, he's a man-child. He's a freak-of nature," Tucker said, noting that Madison, who is listed at 6-fooot-2, 240 pounds, runs a 4.6-second 40-yard dash.

With such high expectations, Tucker is working to make sure his team is focused on the task at hand, because he believes they have the ingredients to be a player at the state level.

"You've gotta get out there and grind every single day and go 1-0 each week," Tucker said. "Don't look at Dec. 15 as the state championship, look at Aug. 30 [against Cosby in the season opener]. Right now, that's all we're worried about."

Jeff Milby can be reached at jmilby@progress-index.com or 804-722-5151. Follow him on twitter @JeffMilby.