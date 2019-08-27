PETERSBURG — Petersburg government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Closed offices include: City Hall, City Hall Annex, Parks and Leisure Services, Blandford Cemetery Records Office, Petersburg Public Library, and Petersburg Freedom Support Center.

Offices will reopen during normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Dogwood Trace Golf Course will remain open during normal business hours on Sept. 2.

Petersburg Area Transit Administrative offices and customer service will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2. Bus service (including Para-Transit) will not be available on Monday, Sept. 2. Bus service (including Para-Transit) will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Central Virginia Waste Management Authority, CVWMA, residential recycling and trash collections will be delayed one day the week of Sept. 2-6 in observance of Labor Day. No collections will be made on Monday; thus all collections during the week will occur on the day following the normal collection day. Friday collections will occur on Saturday.

For additional information about CVWMA programs, call CVWMA at 804-340-0900 for recycling or 804-425-0500 for trash or visit www.cvwma.com.

For more information on city services and schedules please visit www.petersburgva.gov.