A Ravenswood man was charged with attempt to commit arson recently after allegedly also threatening family members.

Brett Matthew Curry, 27, 1680 Green Hills Road, Ravenswood, was charged with attempt to commit arson.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Aug. 15, a caller phoned the Jackson County 911 Center to report that a family member, Brett Curry, was out of control, had threatened him with a knife, and had poured gasoline on the house, according to a a criminal complaint filed in Jackson County Magistrate Court by Deputy B.L. Williams of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Williams responded, along with deputies C. Saltsgaver and S. Fisher, and spoke to residents of the household, who said Curry was out of control and that he had been threatening them.

Officers learned Curry allegedly forced open the side door of the garage, breaking the door frame in the process, and obtained a can of gasoline from inside, according to the complaint. Curry then allegedly poured the gasoline on the side of the house, according to the complainants.

Williams noted a strong odor of gasoline outside of the residence, according to the complaint.

The complainants stated Curry was upset because he believed they had taken his cellular phone and hidden it, according to the criminal complaint.

As the officers were talking to the household members, Curry appeared from a nearby room. The officers ordered him to turn around and place his hands behind his back, but Curry allegedly began to fight with Williams.

Williams eventually had to deploy his Taser to subdue Curry in order to be able to place him in handcuffs, according to the complaint.