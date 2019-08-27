Contigo is recalling 5.7 million of its cleanable water bottles for children because they pose a choking risk.

There have been 149 reports of spouts detaching from the water bottles, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. In 18 of those cases, the spouts were found in a child's mouth.

The recalled water bottles come in three sizes — 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce — and were sold from April 2018 to June of this year at retailers throughout the country, including Costco, Target and Walmart. They were sold individually, as well as in packages of two and three. The bottles come in a variety of colors, but all have black spouts and bases. They were priced between $9 and $24.

Parents who have the water bottles should immediately inspect them. Inspection instructions can be found at gocontigo.com/recall.

In certain cases, a free replacement lid may need to be requested from Contigo, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.