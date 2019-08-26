Details of lease agreement between city and team have been released

The fate of a proposed Coastal Plain League baseball team planning to play games at Colonial Heights' Shepherd Stadium is expected to be determined Monday evening, as the Colonial Heights City Council will meet to discuss and potentially approve a lease agreement between the city and the Collegiate Baseball Experience group, led by Chris Martin of RISE Baseball.

Ahead of the vote, the proposed lease between the baseball club and the city was released last week, the details of which were negotiated between Colonial Heights officials and the club.

The lease runs from September 2019 through August 2022, accounting for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Coastal Plain League baseball seasons, which run from May-August. The team will pay the city $11,000 in rent in the first year, then $25,000 in the second and third years.

As expected and previously reported, the city will pay to make improvements to the infrastructure at Shepherd Stadium, costing the City approximately $128,000, according to agenda item executive summary for Monday's meeting. These improvements include: adding a new sponsor wall above the current outfield wall, installing padding to the outfield wall, installing safety netting in the outfield and behind home plate and moving the foul territory fencing, which will allow for an increase in capacity of the stadium, according to a statement from Martin.

"Safety is our number one priority and I’m thrilled the City of Colonial Heights shared that same sentiment," the statement from Martin reads. "We recognized the need for improvements to the outfield wall and netting around the ballpark and these measures will go a long way in protecting our two biggest assets: our players and our fans. By relocating the fencing within the foul territory along the left and right field lines, we will be able to increase capacity with more seating and provide an even better view of the field."

The team will play 26 home games at Shepherd, per the lease, and will also host any potential playoff games there, should the team make the postseason. The lease also includes the opportunity for the team to host five "special events," which could include a team naming night, baseball camps, or other promotions.

Terms of the lease also approve sale of beer and wine by the team.

"Shepherd Stadium is an incredible facility and I plan on building a team worthy of its field every summer," Martin said, in the statement. "It’s time to put this venue and this area back on the summer collegiate baseball map and let everyone know what most folks from the Tri-Cities already know: this stadium is an absolute gem and we’ve got baseball fanatics ready to fill it."

The Council meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The lease agreement can be accessed in its entirety at the City of Colonial Heights website, colonialheightsva.gov.

