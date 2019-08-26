WESTERNPORT - A late-night fire that destroyed a Westernport home and left a family homeless has been declared accidental.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire at 219 McKinley St. was discovered by the occupant and reported at approximately 11:04 p.m. Saturday.

Electrical in nature, the blaze had started in an interior bedroom and quickly spread to the rest of the house.

Firefighters from Allegany, Mineral and Garrett counties responded to the blaze, and took approximately 45 minutes to bring it under control.

The home, owned by D&D Homes, was occupied by Michael Custer.

Damage to the structure was estimated at approximately $80,000 and loss of contents at approximately $20,000.

Potomac Fire Company No. 2 of Westernport was the first responder.