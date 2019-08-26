Rocky Run Ruritan Club Shrimp Festival draws big crowd with big menu

DeWitt - The Rocky Run Ruritan Club held their end of summer event on Friday, August 23. The on-again-off-again rain did not prevent people from attending the annual shrimp festival.

Member Bill Robertson of DeWitt stated, “We are supported very well by the neighborhood and the locals, and we appreciate it very much. We usually sell around two-hundred tickets each year.

“We use the money to support neighborhood people in need,” he added.

Jewel Loftis of Church Road has been attending the event for forty-plus years. She shared, “I enjoy seeing all my friends, and the food is always good...no matter if it’s barbecue, ribs, beef or shrimp.”

In addition to shrimp, the menu included coleslaw, baked beans, hush puppies, a variety of individually boxed Patti LaBelle pies, and sweet or unsweetened iced tea.

Virginia House of Delegates member serving the 63rd District Lashrecse Aird commented, “It’s great to be in DeWitt hearing about what’s important to the people in this district.”

Sixteen-year-old Hunter Matthews of Colonial Heights won 240 dollars in the 50/50 raffle. Matthews expressed excitedly, “It’s perfect timing. Now, I have more spending money for my beach trip.”

“When asked how long he has been attending the Rocky Run Ruritan Club shrimp event, John Bentley of DeWitt answered, “Probably forever,” while pointing, Bentley added, “Right beyond those trees is my house. This is home.”

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.