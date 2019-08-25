Checked another fun activity off my list...I went on my first Poker Run!

At the Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce’s 70th Annual Dinner in March, I was seated with the “fun” peeps from Crater Community Hospice (CCH).

At the dinner, my table buds were recognized as the Non Profit of the Year for going above and beyond their mission to educate the community on serious illness and end-of-life concerns, and provide families and patients with quality care and support services.

The CCH Director of Development, Cindy A. Hamlinm hooked me up with a sweet ride for their 2nd Annual Crater Community Hospice Poker Run sponsored by the American Legion Riders Two Rivers Chapter 146 which took place Saturday, August 10.

CCH CEO Tracey L. Taliaferro, aka Gator, generously took the Butterfly for a flight on his Harley-Davidson Trike. Taliaferro is a member of the Virginia Bikers Against Child Abuse Tri-City Chapter.

It was my first-ever trike ride...not counting knee-high tricycles. And, let me tell ya...it was c-o-m-f-y! I felt like a toddler tucked in a safety seat...that is...until the first bump when I went airborne for a brief second. After that unexpected thrill, I decided I had better hang onto Gator’s backrest before I missed out on the rest of the run.

On the way to our first stop, I was delighted to find out that Gator was a country fan. We listened to K 95 the entire ride. The first song played was “Living” by Dierks Bentley, followed by Blake Shelton’s “This is God’s Country” which I felt was entirely appropriate for that sliver of time.

Registration took place at the American Legion Post 146 in Hopewell. Bikers and riders filled out the necessary paperwork, selected their first playing card to build their poker hands and enjoyed breakfast before bikes departed at 9:15 a.m.

Assisting with registration were Post 146 riders Poker Run Coordinator Pat Stivers of Petersburg, Director of Legion Riders Ron Buchanan and his wife Mary Ann of Chester along with Mabelle “Belle” Green of Prince George.

Buchanan, who served in the Navy Seabees during Vietnam, stated, “We have forty-two riders in our American Legion membership. We’re always looking for more riders who belong to the Legion, the Sons of the Legion or the American Legion Auxiliary.

“Crater Community Hospice cared for my husband,” shared Stivers, Post 146 Legion Rider Chaplain and President of the Ladies Auxiliary.

Green shared, “I’m not a veteran, but I joined the Amercian Legion through my father who was a World War II Vet as a Navy Gunman on a destroyer. I love doing volunteer work for the veterans. They are near and dear to my heart.”

Gator and I climbed aboard his ride and headed to the second stop which was in Chester at Harmony at Ironbridge. By the way...climbing upon a trike does not require anyone to hold onto it, which was another nice feature.

On the bridge crossing over to Enon, I couldn’t resist taking a selfie with Hopewell’s big “H” which at the time in my mind...stood for Harley-Davidson.

At the assisted living facility, I met resident Thurman Brittain. He shared a photo of his Honda 550 Nighthawk he once owned with nearby riders.

“I was here last year when they came. My late wife Hazel and I rode many times to Wendy’s for frosties. I wish I could go with them today,” said Brittain longingly.

After drawing our cards, we mounted the trike and headed to our third destination, which was a wee bit of a mixup.

We traveled back down Route 10 to Harrowgate Road to the Boulevard in Colonial Heights across Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge into Petersburg.

I had fun snapping away with my camera during the run and couldn’t resist taking a photo of the River City Market underway down below.

We took a right onto Washington Street and traveled into unfamiliar territory...not easy for me to explain from here on out since the information I have in front of me takes riders to the East Community Enhancement Center, which was a whoopsie-daisy on the instructions.

Riders figured out something was amiss since we did not have a welcoming committee. I informed the riders that my pre-ride research indicated that we were to be at the Dinwiddie Health Rehabilitation Center.

We hauled heinie...within the speed limits...to the proper stop where coworkers Twanda Canty and Christina Perkinson both of Dinwiddie were happily flagging riders down.

Perkinson commented, “We kept seeing riders drive on by us and thought they just happened to be other riders.”

Resident Jackie Moore who was born and raised in Ettrick, kept track of which cards the riders drew to add to their hands.

Snacks and drinks were handed out by residents Dinwiddie native Blanche Barnes and New York native Joyce Love.

After chugging my complimentary water which startled me since it was flavored, I presented Gator with a special request.

I asked him if he could please take a three minute mini detour before reaching our fourth stop. Gator didn’t mind a bit.

The Southern She Shed owner Erin Moore texted me saying she had a special gift for me. As a thank you for writing an article about her new boutique located in Disputanta along Route 460, Moore presented me with monogrammed caps saying “The Social Butterfly” with a butterfly.

After that sweet surprise, we headed to Love’s Truck Stop and Country Stores in Disputanta where Operations Manager Tyler Evans commented, “This is our first time hosting a poker run. So far it’s been really nice.

“We plan on having another one next month. The American Legion Post 2 Petersburg are having one on September 7,” said Evans.

“We’re also trying to get the American Legion of the Tri-Cities involved in a bike and car show to be held here in the near future,” added Evans.

As Gator and I left Love’s, I held the door open for him.

Gator said to me, “I have something to share with you since you surprised me by holding the door for me just now.”

“My ‘purpose in life’ is to always hold the door open for others, because you never know when someone you hold the door open for...may bump into the love of their life, get married and have a child that ends up curing cancer or solving world peace.

“Maybe I don’t have to do something wonderful, but maybe my purpose in life is just to hold the door open,” stated Gator wisely.

Outside of Love’s, Retired Marine Veteran and member of American Legion Post 284 Colonial Heights Ron “Shady” Shadick of Chester shared, “I’ve been on sixty-plus poker runs. The excitement is... the draw of the cards. You can hold out hope to the last minute. You never know what you’re going to end up with until the last card is drawn.”

The Butterfly and Gator arrived at the final stop safe and sound. Gator quickly shared, “I’ve got an amazing team that makes me look good every day and I appreciate them.”

Our last cards were drawn at the Crater Community Hospice located in Petersburg.

Hector Dietsch of Chesterfield with the American Legion Post 284 Colonial Heights won $60 in the 50/50 drawing.

Director Buchanan wittingly said, “We know who’s buying at Post 2.”

I purchased tickets hoping to win one of the numerous raffle prizes. I chose the nose to toes option and enlisted the tallest person I could find to buy them for me. LOL!

Phillip Kelly of Prince George did a grand job. I won a pewter motorcycle sculpture and two lunch cruise tickets on the Spirit of Norfolk.

When Biker Jinx had won his third prize biker Kim Grobarcik of Disputanta said, “How do you get a name like Jinx, when you been winning all day.”

The celebration included a hot dog lunch and music provided by “Sounds Good to Me” DJ and owner David Ellis of Hopewell.

Ellis shared, “I’ve known Tracey for about thirty years.

“Crater Community Hospice is taking care of my mother, and they do a great job. Peace of mind goes a long way,” stated Ellis.

The Poker Run winners were Gordan Benfield with three Jacks for the highest hand and the lowest hand winner was Mabelle “Belle” Green. Each received a plaque.

Hamlin thanked everyone for participating and also thanked BB&T for volunteering their time at the final stop and for being sponsors.

Taliaferro and Hamlin thanked the many sponsors that made the event possible: Tom McGrath’s Motorcycle Law Group, WaWa, Parker Oil & Propane and the numerous businesses that donated prizes.

Speaking of prizes, the man seven inches taller than me Kelly won a ladies handmade headband made my Stivers. He tried it on to rattle everyone’s funny bone and then shared it with me.

I highly recommend Poker Runs. They’re a lot of fun!

Kristi K. Higgins, aka the "Social Butterfly," writes a lifestyle column that appears every Sunday in The Progress-Index. Reach her at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.