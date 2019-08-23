The first week of school is rapidly approaching. If your child isn’t registered yet, now is the time. Doing so today will help your child have the best possible start to the new school year and ensure your child’s schedule is in place.

Registering now provides the school division with a more accurate student enrollment count that allows schools have the appropriate number of teachers in place on the first day of school. Registering sooner rather than later helps middle and high school students as well.

For Petersburg Public Schools, if your child will attend a Petersburg school in 2019-20 and has not previously attended a Petersburg school, enrollment begins online. Go to www.petersburg.k12.va.us and click “register for school.” If you do not have access to the internet or if you prefer to enroll in person, then you can go to the school your child will attend and fill out the registration form there.

After you complete the online registration, you will be contacted to confirm that the school has received your enrollment information. The next step takes place at the school your child will attend. It is best to call ahead to make an appointment to complete enrollment:

Cool Spring Elementary: 804-861-3765Walnut Hill Elementary: 804-861-0299Lakemont Elementary: 804-861-0155Pleasants Lane Elementary: 804-862-7012Vernon Johns Middle: 804-861-1249Petersburg High: 804-861-4884

To complete enrollment, the parent/guardian must bring these documents to the school:

parent’s photo ID (or other)child’s certified original birth certificate (Even if you uploaded the birth certificate using the online registration form, you still must present to the school the certified original birth certificate.)proof of residency in Petersburg by providing one of these current documents: lease, deed, rent receipt, mortgage statement or utility billIf the parent/guardian does not have one of those current documents in their name, then they must fill out and have notarized the lives-with form (available online and in schools).

Before the student starts school, the parent/guardian must provide a completed Virginia school entrance health form, which includes record of physical exam within 12 months before the first day of school and dates of each state-required immunization.

Chesterfield Public Schools offers a few tips to assist with registering your child to attend a Chesterfield school in 2019-2020.

Specific details about the requirements for registering your child, including what you'll need for kindergarten registration, transferring CCPS students and new Virginia residents, are available at mychesterfieldschools.com/family-and-community-engagement/preparing-for-school/student-registration/.

To find your child's school, schools and school zones can be found using the “Find my School” feature available at mychesterfieldschools.com/schools/find-my-school/.

Call and make an appointment with the school to register your child. School offices are open Mondays through Thursdays during the summer, and summer office hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. A list of schools with phone numbers is available at mychesterfieldschools.com/schools/.

A digital version of CCPS' Parent Handbook is available online now at mychesterfieldschools.com/family-and-community-engagement/preparing-for-school/publications-and-forms/.