Fee increase in October will not cover an unexpected cost of having to buy new recycled-product containers

HOPEWELL — Trash-collection customers in the city will see their monthly pick-up rates increase come October, but that fee will not include the cost of getting new recycle containers.

Tuesday night, City Council agreed to a monthly increase of $2.54 in the price tag for CFS inc. to continue picking up the trash. On average, residential customers will pay slightly more than $23 per month for collection, and business customers will pay around $26.60 to have their garbage collected.

What will not be included in that fee hike is a 50-cent per-customer cost to cover a last-minute $125,000 payment to County Waste Industries for the purchase of new recycled-product collectors. Public Works Director Edward Watson told council that the original contractor for the recycling bins withdrew their proposal, and that forced the city to scurry to find a new vendor.

By applying the 50-cent increase, city administration told council that would offset having to dip into Hopewell's fund balance too much. Assistant City Manager Charles Dane said the city likes to keep that balance around $600,00-700,000.

Councilors, though, were not too keen on passing that unexpected cost to the customers.

"When was this discovered that we had to take care of it?" Mayor Jasmine E. Gore asked. "When did this low bidder drop out?"

Gore also said she could not remember City Manager John M. Altman Jr. council to prepare for a trash-rate hike, but other councilors confirmed that he had mentioned it during recent budget deliberations. Altman was not at Tuesday's meeting.

Gore said she was not against the concept of curbside recycling — "my issue is the budget part."

Councilor Brenda S. Pelham asked how many Hopewell trash customers were also doing curbside recycling. When told that figure was not immediately known, Pelham asked for it to be brought back at council's next meeting.

Citizens who spoke to council about the hike were mixed.

Jerry Williams said he did not mind paying the extra for the recycling part "because my wife and I love it." Williams said commitment to recycling "is a sign of growth and integrity" among the community for supporting the environment.

But another resident, Jamie Hiner, said she had tried for six months to get a recycling bin but never got it. "Do I have to keep paying into it even though I am not using it?" she asked.

Councilor John B. Partin Jr. asked whether the city could split the rate-hike difference with the trash customers. "I don't want us to be nickeling and diming our constituents to death," he said.

Dane eventually told councilors that if they wanted to, they could remove the 50 cents from the original $3.04 hike request and just agree to the amount covering the trash-collection "because that is going to happen anyway." The extra recycling cost could be absorbed in the fund balance.

That seemed to change the tune for most of the councilors, and Councilor Deborah B. Randolph made an official motion to agree to it. That motion passed.

The new rates will go into effect Oct. 1.

