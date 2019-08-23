Police allege David Bedwell used purchase orders to buy equipment, then take it to his next job

CHESTERFIELD — A former high-school football coach and athletic director who won three state titles with his team before stepping away from the field now is out on bond after being charged with embezzling property from his former employer.

A Chesterfield Police statement said Thursday that David. W. Bedwell, 48, of Powhatan County, is alleged to have used purchase orders to buy about $5,000 worth of equipment and items while the AD at Lloyd C. Bird High School. He then reportedly took those purchases with him when he left the Bird AD job to become head football coach at Hermitage High School in Henrico County.

Police said all of those items have been recovered and returned to Bird High School.

Bedwell has been charged with two counts of embezzlement. He was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond pending his next court appearance.

As head football coach at Bird, Bedwell won consecutive state titles from 2012-14. He stepped down as coach after the 2016 season to become the school's athletic director.