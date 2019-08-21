Parade applications

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Parade participant applications are currently being accepted for the city's upcoming Christmas parade. The 67th annual parade will take place from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 3, on the Boulevard, starting at Temple Avenue and concluding at the Colonial Heights Courthouse. This year's theme is "Christmas Around The World."

To request an application, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 804-520-9390 or apply online at www.colonialheightsva.gov/christmasparade . The following entry fees will be required with the application: $25 for nonprofits, $50 For Profit, and no charge for school marching bands.

The deadline to submit an application for the Christmas parade is Friday, Nov. 1. For questions, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 804-520-9390.

Parade sponsorships are also being accepted. To learn more, visit www.colonialheightsva.gov/christmasparade

Fall festival

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Fort Clifton Carnival Extravaganza (fall festival) will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Fort Clifton Park, 100 Brockwell Lane. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature jugglers, fortune tellers, games, clowns, face painting and balloons, live music, concessions and arts & crafts vendors.

Liaison committee meeting

CHESTERFIELD — The County-Schools Liaison Committee will conduct a meeting on Monday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. in Room 502 at the Lane B. Ramsey Administration Building, 9901 Lori Road.