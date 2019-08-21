ELKINS – Timothy Juston Wimer, of Old Fields, West Virginia, was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for drug distribution and firearms charges, according to United States Attorney Bill Powell.

Wimer, age 35, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distributebuprenorphine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Wimer is accused of distributing heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and buprenorphine (suboxone) in January and February 2019. Wimer, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, is also accused of having a .32 caliber pistol in February 2019. The crimes occurred in Hardy and Hampshire counties.

Wimer faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each of the drug counts. He faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the unlawful possession count, and at least five years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearm in furtherance of a drug crime count.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.



An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.



