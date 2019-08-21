KEYSER - Keyser City Council member Terry Liller wants to work on the “community relationship” between the Keyser city officials and their representatives on the county and state levels.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Keyser City Council member Terry Liller wants to work on the “community relationship” between the Keyser city officials and their representatives on the county and state levels.

“We’re not faring well in our relationship with the people who should be helping us,” he said recently during a city council meeting.

The current mayor and council has commented publicly on several occasions about a strained relationship with the Mineral County Commission.

On Wednesday, mayor Damon Tillman noted that it is in the commission’s best interest to help the county seat succeed.

“If the city fails, who takes it over?” he asked. “The county does. The county absorbs everything and takes it over.”

The main issue in which which Keyser officials see a major disconnect is the city’s ongoing desire to expand its boundaries in order to expand its tax base.

The previous administration tried on three occasions to annex small areas and twice the county commission denied the city’s request because of a sizable public outcry against it. On the third attempt the city received permission to annex the east side of U.S. Route 220 to Southern Drive, which included mostly businesses.

Since the present administration took office last year, the officials have been promoting annexing further south.

Tillman has said on numerous occasions that annexation is the key to growth for the city.

He has also complained about a lack of representation for the city which has resulted in so many agencies locating their offices elsewhere, forcing Keyser residents to travel in order to renew a driver’s license or search for a job.

“We are the county seat,” he said Wednesday. “We deserve to have a DMV, we deserve to have a Workforce West Virginia, a Social Security office here.

“Instead, we have to go to smaller cities and towns to go to those places. The smaller towns should have to come here,” he said.

Liller said he feels the city “can’t continue to exist” without a cooperative relationship with the county and the local state delegate.

The city officials planned to discuss how they might improve the working relationship with the county commission and local delegate prior to the next council meeting.



