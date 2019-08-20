KEYSER - The Frankfort Falcon football team recently collected approximately 400 items for the United Way of Mineral County's “Stuff the Bus” campaign.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

On Friday, several members of the team delivered the items and volunteered their time assisting with the collection and loading of the school supplies.

In partnership with local Boards of Education, the United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” campaign is an annual donation drive, typically conducted at Walmart stores, to collect school supplies for children in need.

While only a one-day event, the impact is huge for those in need. Frankfort Football took the opportunity to be in service to others and give back to the community.

Items collected during the campaign in Mineral County will be divided among the schools throughout the county.





