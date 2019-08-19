CHICAGO — Southside Virginia Association of Realtors (SVAR) President-Elect Larry R. Lewis, ABR, SFR, GRI, a Realtor with Long & Foster’s Tri-Cities/Southpark Office in Colonial Heights, continued preparations for his 2020 term as SVAR president during the National Association of Realtors (NAR) recent Leadership Summit in Chicago.

The summit, held Aug. 11 to 13 during NAR’s Leadership Week, brought together about 1,500 Realtors association presidents- and chairs-elect and staff executives from across the country to network, explore trending industry topics and leadership challenges, and strategize their upcoming terms. In attendance with Lewis was Joe Croce, RCE, SVAR’s CEO.

“NAR went above and beyond to provide the 2020 association presidents from across the country with as much leadership suggestions and recommendations as possible considering the limited time frame. The summit presenters and speakers were excellent and gave us the tools necessary to best represent our profession, association and, most importantly, our membership,” Lewis said.

“As for myself, a number of things stood out that I feel would be beneficial for me to adopt during my time as president of SVAR, and they are: Learn to lead beyond yourself, be an active listener, learn to accept a ‘no’ and build on it, allow yourself to stay open to a final solution, own failure should it occur and do not let the fear of failure prevent you from expressing new ideas, and remember that leadership needs a mission,” he continued. “Most importantly, don't change yourself just because you are now president. Rather, be the person you were when the board and membership elected you.”

Summit highlights included keynote presentations from NAR leaders and nationally known speakers, including New York Times bestselling author Janine Driver, entrepreneur/author Jesse Itzler, NAR CEO Bob Goldberg and NAR 2020 President Vince Malta, who shared his priorities for the upcoming year.

Attendees also participated in a leadership workshop led by Second City Improv and took part in team-building activities. They heard an economic update from NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun, and received legislative, communications and legal updates. Attendees also toured the Windy City and enjoyed networking opportunities.

Additionally, Lewis attended a dinner hosted by the Virginia Realtors for the state’s contingent, further ensuring that all local associations in Virginia build a strong network.

Lewis, a part of the “Vickie (Zevgolis) and Larry Team” at Long & Foster, earned the Gold Team Sales Award in 2018 and was honored earlier this year during SVAR’s annual Awards for Excellence. The team achieved SVAR’s “Rookie of the Year” as newcomers to the association about a decade ago. In 2018, Lewis served as SVAR’s treasurer.

A resident of Colonial Heights, Lewis is a frequent volunteer for SVAR activities, including the association’s fundraising Fall Fashion Show to benefit local charities.

The Southside Virginia Association of Realtors is a professional organization dedicated to promoting excellence in real estate business practices and advocating on behalf of the interests of private property owners. Its members also are members of the 33,000-member Virginia Association of Realtors as well as the National Association of REALTORS®. SVAR encompasses Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg, Chester, Emporia and Ettrick, and Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex counties and much of Chesterfield County.