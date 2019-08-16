Grant awarded by the National Recreation and Park Association and The Walt Disney Company

CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation has been selected to receive a $30,000 play space grant from the National Recreation and Park Association, NRPA, and The Walt Disney Company. This investment supports NRPA and Disney’s combined goal of providing one million kids and families with greater access to play.

Part of the national Meet Me at the Park Play Spaces grant program, park and recreation agencies across the country were invited to share their best ideas for increasing access to play spaces for children and families in their communities. Agencies with the most innovative and impactful project ideas were chosen to receive grants to build their projects.

Chesterfield Parks and Recreation will use the grant funds to operate a mobile playground unit. “We are very excited to receive this funding,” said Dr. James Worsley, Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation director. “This opportunity demonstrates what can happen when Chesterfield partners with organizations that share our commitment to the community. We are looking forward to expanding the world of play to all areas of Chesterfield County with our new Rec-n-Roll mobile playground.”

“NRPA is proud to collaborate with The Walt Disney Company to help more children and families experience the benefits of play,” said Kellie May, NRPA vice president of programs. “By increasing access to play spaces, this program will also provide unique activities tailored to the local community that support healthy lifestyles.”

To learn more about Meet Me at the Park, visit www.nrpa.org/meetmeatthepark.

For additional information contact Chesterfield Parks and Recreation at 804-748-1623.