PETERSBURG — Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will celebrate National Honey Bee Day on Aug. 17-18, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Buzz'n and Weav'n event pays homage to beekeepers whose labors insure that we have bees to pollinate crops while also exploring the art of hand spinning natural fibers from animals over the centuries.

Honey bees are the insect responsible for one-third of the food that we consume and beekeepers, beekeeping clubs and associations play a vital role in protecting and educating the public about this critical species. National Honey Bee Day originated with the idea of advancing beekeeping and has become a rallying event to ensure the protection of these bees who pollinate our crops.

As Albert Einstein said, "If the bee disappeared off the surface of the globe, then man would have only four years of life left. No more bees, no more pollination, no more plants, no more animals, no more man."

Some animals make contributions to our daily lives as well. Many natural fibers are used in the production of textiles and have played an important role throughout time with a compelling story as to how these fibers are woven and dyed into a spectrum of colors.

Hand spinners provide education and support individuals who continue the age old art of spinning fiber into yarn. The spinning wheel is believed to have been invented during the early 11th century in the cradle of civilization being today's Middle East. The spinning wheel was the precursor of the spinning jenny or spinning frame. After centuries of dominance the spinning wheel was replaced during the Industrial Revolution by the spinning jenny and spinning frame.

Programs will include a bee petting zoo by Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers Association and Haley's Honey Meadery will have mead, honey and bee pollen to share with visitors as they also explain the process to harvest and produce these sweet products. The Huguenot Beekeepers Association will display observation bee hives and explain the daily efforts and processes that these hard working little insects go through to provide so much to humankind.

The Clothos Handspinners Guild will demonstrate traditional and modern spinning wheels, drop spindles and share various activities of the fiber arts. Visitors will learn about the process to dye yarn and how that has changed over the years. In addition to our own sheep and their wool contribution, Mardelian Farm will have goats and a display with discussion about goat byproducts, milk and soap. Some products will also be offered for purchase.

Craft activities will be included with admission for children to create and take home bee and sheep or goat related projects.

A specially tailored Tudor Hall Plantation walking tour will be offered. The Tudor Hall walking tour this particular weekend will focus on and incorporate the plantation activities surrounding beekeeping and production of their sweet delights. The various animals, such as our own sheep, that produce fiber will also be discussed along with types of products made from wool and other natural fibers.

All event activities and programs are included with regular daily paid admission.