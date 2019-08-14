LEGOs at the library

HOPEWELL — Appomattox Regional Library System is presenting a LEGO Club. The library will provide the LEGOs while participants provide the imagination. This activity is suitable for ages 6-12. The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) will present LEGO Club at all ARLS branches on Aug. 27, from 5-6 p.m.

Branches include the libraries of Hopewell, Prince George, Carson, Disputanta, Burrowsville, McKenney, Rohoic and Dinwiddie.

For additional information, visit www.arls.org or call 804-458-6329.

Culture Club

HOPEWELL — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) is presenting Culture Club. Participants will be taking a journey around the world, learn about different cultures and try some of that culture's food.

The club will meet in the teen room at the Hopewell library at 5 p.m. on Aug. 28. Please inform Youth Services of any food allergies at the program's start.

For additional information, visit www.arls.org or call 804-458-6329.

Book Club

HOPEWELL — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) is presenting the Hopewell Library Book Club, which meets on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

On Aug. 28, the club will be discussing "Only Child" by Rhiannon Navin.

For additional information, visit www.arls.org or call 804-458-6329.

Advisory committee to meet

CHESTERFIELD — The County's Citizens Budget Advisory Committee will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the CCPS Central Office Board Room, 9900 Krause Road.