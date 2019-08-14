Fall sports practices began on Aug. 5 in Mineral County and the rest of the Mountain State. Some sports have sport-specific rules, like when full contact can begin in football, for example. For most sports, teams will generally practice for a few days, even weeks before scrimmaging begins.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

Fall sports practices began on Aug. 5 in Mineral County and the rest of the Mountain State. Some sports have sport-specific rules, like when full contact can begin in football, for example. For most sports, teams will generally practice for a few days, even weeks before scrimmaging begins.

With high school golf, things work on a more accelerated schedule. For example, the first day of practice for golf was Aug. 5. For Keyser and Frankfort, their first match, a tri-match together with Bishop Walsh, was the next day at the Cumberland Country Club.

That match was followed the next day, Aug. 7, with a five-team event at Polish Pines. Keyser then traveled to Bridgeport on Aug. 8 to take on the Indians in head-to-head matchup. Four days in and already three matches played.

At the Aug. 6 event at the Cumberland Country Club, Keyser finished first with a score of 176; Frankfort finished second with a 217; Bishop Walsh finished third with a 274.

Keyser’s Jacob Malcolm finished as the low medalist on the day with a score of 39. Also for Keyser, Evan Matlick netted a score of 40; followed by Darrick Broadwater with a 47; Aaron Boggs with a 50; Chase Staggers 60; Eli Kesner finished with a 67.

On Aug. 7, Keyser, Frankfort, Moorefield, Bishop Walsh and Petersburg converged on Polish Pines Golf Course in Keyser. After a beautiful evening of golf, Keyser finished in first place with a score of 170; Moorefield edged Frankfort for second place with a score of 196; Frankfort finished third with a 198; Bishop Walsh was fourth with a 265; Petersburg finished in fifth place.

Petersburg’s Nick Fleming was the low medalist on the day with a score of 36. He was followed in second place individually by Evan Matlick of Keyser with a 37; Keyser’s Jacob Malcolm was third on the day with a score of 38.

Overall for Keyser, Matlick finished with a 37; Malcolm finished with a 38; Aaron Boggs netted a 47; Chase Staggers finished with a 58; Eli Kesner scored a 67.

For Frankfort, Brady Whitacre led the day with a 46; Isaiah Knotts and Brendan Whiteman each finished at 49; Chase McCoy earned a 54; Keegan Bennett and Will Toye netted scores of 64 and 67 respectively.

On Aug. 8, Keyser traveled to Bridgeport to take on the Indians and walked away with a 182 to 189 head-to-head victory over the hosts. Bridgeport’s Matthew Aman edged Keyser’s Evan Matlick 37 to 38 for low medalist honors on the day.

For Keyser, Matlick finished with a 38; Jacob Malcolm finished second with a 43; Darrick Broadwater earned a 50; Aaron Boggs netted a 51; Chase Staggers finished with a 64; Eli Kesner finished with a 67.

Weather permitting, Keyser and Frankfort will return to the links today for a PVC matchup with Moorefield and Petersburg at the Valley View Golf Club in Moorefield.

Keyser has entered three matches and finished first in all three. Frankfort has earned a second and third place finish in the two matches they’ve entered.







