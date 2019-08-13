CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A public meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Davis Conference Center at Potomac State College in Keyser to discuss the rehabilitation of the New Creek Site 17 dam in Mineral County.

The public meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 6:30 p.m.

New Creek Site 17 dam is about 6.5 miles south of Keyser. It was built in 1960 and is one of nine dams within the New Creek watershed flood control system.

The West Virginia Conservation Agency has completed a Supplemental Watershed Plan and Environmental Assessment (Plan-EA) to consider dam improvements and potential environmental impacts at and around the dam site. Environmental impacts at the site are expected to be minimal.

The purpose of the rehabilitation project is to bring New Creek Site 17 into current dam design safety and engineering criteria and performance standards, as deemed necessary by the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

Engineers have determined a need to correct safety deficiencies at the dam that could impact about 1,371 people and 457 homes and buildings downstream of New Creek Site 17.

Site 17 is deemed “high hazard.” That federal regulatory classification means that human life could be lost if the dam were to fail.

The classification, however, does not refer to the dam’s current structural integrity.

The rehabilitation will maintain flood control protection up to a 500-year flood event. Other expected benefits are protection of real estate values, reduced liability for government sponsors of the dam and a new service life of 100 years.

The Supplemental Watershed Plan and Environmental Assessments for New Creek Site 17 can be viewed at www.wvca.us in the “News and Events” section.

A public comment period lasts until Sept. 13, 2019.

Please submit any comments by mail to: New Creek Site 17 Dam Rehabilitation Project, c/o Gannett Fleming, Inc. – Eric Neast, PO Box 67100, Harrisburg, PA 17106-7100.

Comments can be submitted by email to: Eric Neast with Gannett Fleming, Inc. at eneast@gfnet.com or Gene Saurborn with the West Virginia Conservation Agency at gsaurborn@wvca.us. Please use the subject line “New Creek Site 17 Dam Rehabilitation Project.”

The mission of the West Virginia Conservation Agency is to provide for and promote the protection and conservation of West Virginia's soil, land, water and related resources for the health, safety and general welfare of the state's citizens.



