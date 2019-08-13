Competitive swimmer from Colonial Heights is doing double-duty in the water as a mermaid

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — What do you get when you combine the fantasy worlds of character animation and mermaids?

The answer: Abigail Richey. The Colonial Heights competitive swimmer, pool lifeguard and Georgia art student has merged all of her passions into a part-time life as a mermaid.

“I wanted to find a way to combine my swimming ability and artistic abilities into something that could bring joy into the lives of other people," said Richey, majoring in 3D character animation at the Savannah College of Arts and Design.

Using the names "Sagittaria" or "The Tybee Mermaid," Richey performs as a mermaid at events ranging from sea-themed children's birthday parties to major festivals.

“I started back in the summer of 2017 when a friend invited me to do a festival with her at Colonial Beach," Richey said. "I had just finished making my first tail and was super excited to get to wear it and perform.

“Parties are often spent answering kids' questions in character about mermaids and sea life. Whenever there are quiet moments, I fill them with a story or perform some elaborate tricks underwater. At the end, I give kids sea shells from my treasure chest and a special ‘Starfish Wish’ necklace."

Because of her art background, she designs most of her mermaid costumes, or"merware" as it is called. But she also has relied on other designers to help.

"All of my previous tails were handmade by me, but the one I currently wear was made by a mermaid tail company called FinFolk Productions," she said. "I bought it and then made it my own by lining it with neoprene and embroidering every scale and fin vein on it to give it a realistic, rigid texture.”

Thirteen years of competitive swimming — and a few state championships along the way — helped her develop the ability to swim with both legs in a fish tail.

And how did she come up with the name Sagittaria?

“A lot of mermaids have the same names, so I decided to put a unique spin on my horoscope sign Sagittarius for mine,” said Richey.

The "Tybee Mermaid" is an homage to the Tybee area of Georgia, near where Richey goes to school.

What does Richey's mom think of her daughter’s passion of portraying a mermaid?

“I’m thrilled Abby has found something she is so passionate about," Darlene Richey said. "Her face just lights up whenever she discusses mermaiding. Abby really enjoys performing for children and sharing her mermaid life. I hope she can continue to pursue this fun and exciting hobby."

Richey spends a lot of time on the road performing as a mermaid.

“This summer has been full of a lot of traveling for me," Richey explained. "I went to Washington DC in April during the Cherry Blossom Festival to do a photo shoot on the Water Basin with some friends. Then, I went back down to Savannah to be one of the performing mermaids for Savannah Pride’s Second Annual Tybee Island Mermaid Festival in May.

"I also did a small local charity festival in Richmond called Johnny Z Fest at the end of May. The rest of my summer has been spent life guarding, doing birthday parties, and driving around the state to visit and swim with friends."

Being a mermaid is rewarding, but it does have its uncomfortable moments, Richey said.

“There definitely is a negative side to being a mermaid. Lots of men see a woman baring her mid drift and immediately take it as an open invitation to try and flirt with me or the other mermaids I’m with," she said. “The worst part is that it’s not even men my age; they are men significantly older than me. I’m talking at least 30-plus years. I have no problem calling them out on their rude behavior (especially if they’re doing it around kids) because public shame is often the best way to deal with them and get them to back off.

“We actually have a name for people who constantly flirt with mermaids in the mermaid community; we call them ‘Merverts’," she continued. "We even have a list of known harassers everyone contributes to whenever they encounter one. We have a very small, close knit community so if something happens to one mer, everyone finds out.”

What are some of Richey’s favorite mermaid experiences?

“I was sitting on a float for the Tybee Island Pirate Festival parade and I saw a little girl out in the crowd wearing a sea shell shirt that matched the sea shell top I was wearing. I pointed to my top and hers and gestured that we were both wearing sea shells. I watched her jump around all excited that I noticed her shirt. It was such a small passing moment, but I know it definitely made a lasting memory for her,” shared Richey.

“There was also one birthday party I did where one of the little boys was trying to prove I wasn’t real. He asked me to swim to the other end of the 25-meter pool without breathing so I ended up doing double of that and swam 50 meters under water … just to make a point. The look of shock on his face was priceless! The whole birthday party was going nuts and the skeptical kid never questioned me for the rest of the party. I’m pretty sure I might have convinced him…I was real after that.”

When asked if her mermaid party business is exclusive to the area, Richey responded, “I know of a few hobbyists who own tails but aren’t all that interested in performing. There is one pro in the area, but she’s kind of stepped back from birthdays and stuff."

Richey said there are groups everywhere that organize small meet-ups and get-together, including one in northern Virginia called "Metro Merfolk." She also helps run a small Facebook group called "RVA Merfolk" and tries to organize meet-ups in central Virginia.

On top of that, "I also am organizing a small group down in Savannah, GA, called ‘Tybee Tails.'” she said.

Since it has been a rewarding experience, Richey sees herself portraying a mermaid for many currents down the stream!

What will Richey be seeking after she graduates from SCAD?

“Honestly, I’d just like a job at any place that’d hire me to put my 3D Animation degree to use,” said Richey.

If you are interested in learning more about the mer world, message Richey on Facebook @TybeeMermaid, Instagram @Tybee_Mermaid or send an email to TheTybeeMermaid@gmail.com.

