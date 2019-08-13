DINWIDDIE — Dinwiddie County Public Schools is pleased to announce the following appointments for 2019-2020:

Leigh Ann Adams — Administrative Intern, Midway Elementary School: Adams has 27 years of educational experience, all within Dinwiddie Public Schools as a music teacher at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. She was named the 2017 Midway Elementary School Teacher of the Year. She received her bachelor’s degree in music education and master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Radford University. She is a 1987 graduate of Dinwiddie High School.

Penny Brooks – Literacy Coordinator: Brooks has 29 years of educational experience as a classroom teacher in Chesterfield, Petersburg, and Monroe County Schools. She has also served as a coordinator of assessment and remediation, head start coordinator, assistant principal, and most recently as the Principal of Midway Elementary for the last 4 years. Brooks received an associate’s degree from Richard Bland College, bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Virginia State University, and a master’s degree in educational policy, planning, and leadership from The College of William & Mary.

Robbie Garnes – Interim Principal, Dinwiddie High School: Garnes has 16 years of experience at the secondary level. Before becoming an assistant principal at Dinwiddie Middle, he was an assistant principal for Louisa Public Schools at the middle and high school levels. He taught English in Chesterfield, Henrico, and Bertie, N.C. Schools. In Henrico, he was named the Fairfield Middle School Teacher of the Year as well as the Henrico County New Middle School Teacher of the Year. He received his bachelor’s degree in English and middle school education from St. Paul’s College and a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech. He is the pianist for Olive Branch Baptist Church.

Randall Johnson – Principal, Midway Elementary School: Johnson has 32 years of educational experience as a special education instructor, history teacher, and administrator. He was previously recognized as a Teacher of the Year and has been with Dinwiddie County Public Schools for the past 16 years. He received his bachelor’s degree in social studies from James Madison University and a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Virginia Commonwealth University. Johnson served in the United States Army as a tank platoon leader and staff officer prior to starting his educational career.

Alicia Lee – Exceptional Education Coordinator: Lee has 19 years of educational experience, all within Dinwiddie Public Schools. She has been an exceptional education teacher at Dinwiddie Middle and Jr. High School as well as most recently the school division’s educational diagnostician. She received her bachelor’s degree in individualized studies from Virginia State University, a master’s degree in educational administration from Grand Canyon University, and an endorsement in special education K-12 learning disabilities from Virginia State University. She is a 1979 graduate of Dinwiddie High School.

Suzanne Smith-Tucker – School Assessment and Data Coordinator: Smith-Tucker comes to Dinwiddie this year after spending 14 years in Prince Edward County as a computer technology teacher, instructional technology resource teacher, and most recently as the division testing coordinator. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from St. Paul’s College and a master’s degree in teacher leadership from Walden University.

Pamela Tortorice – Educational Diagnostician: Tortorice has 12 years of educational experience, all within Dinwiddie Public Schools as an exceptional education teacher at Dinwiddie Middle School. She received an associate’s degree from Richard Bland College and a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Virginia State University. She is a 1997 graduate of Dinwiddie High School.

Jeffrey Walters – Assistant Principal, Dinwiddie High School: Walters has 18 years of educational experience. He started his career in Chesterfield as a U.S. government teacher before coming to Dinwiddie in 2003. He taught Virginia and U.S. history and was department chair before becoming the director of student activities in 2011. He received his bachelor’s degree in history from Longwood University and a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Central Michigan University. Prior to starting his educational career, Walters served in the United States Marine Corps.