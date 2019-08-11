The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) shared an experience with me that I’ll be talking about for years to come — catfish electrofishing!

While dining at The Bear’s Den at Dance’s Sporting Goods, I spotted the owner Marlon Dance; I asked him to please alert me if he heard of any local peeps going on fun adventures that the Social Butterfly might be able to join in on.

He told me that he was invited to go catfish electrofishing (EF) with the DGIF and offered for me to tag-a-long on his boat, if they were cool with me participating.

What? Huh? I had never even heard of such a thing.

Marlon explained the DGIF conducts low-frequency EF to sample catfish populations in the freshwater, tidal James River.

I still wasn’t quite able to wrap my brain around the entire concept so I knew I would be hitting Google later.

Before I describe my exciting adventure, you’re probably wondering what EF is all about.

DGIF Biologist Aaron Bunch of Cumberland County, who is the Tidal Rivers project leader, provided me with some information about Tidal Blue Catfish written by himself and two other DGIF employees, Regional Fisheries Manager Bob Greenlee and Biologist Eric Brittle.

According to their report, the tidal rivers in Virginia provide excellent opportunities for anglers interested in catching blue catfish. These dynamic flowing systems allow for a diverse fishing experience.

Rivers are in a constant state of flux, and so are fish populations. Biologists sample rivers annually with specialized EF equipment to assess population status and trends.

DGIF sampling dates back to the 1990s and is the primary long-term dataset used for assessing blue catfish population in Virginia.

Bunch put me in touch with Brittle who leads the James River portion of the monitoring program.

Brittle welcomed me to ride along to observe and even assist during their catfish sampling July 29 through August 2.

I coordinated with Marlon to join him and the others on Wednesday that week since they were meeting at Jordan Point Yacht Haven in Hopewell.

I love fishing! And, even though I knew this wasn’t going to be “normal” fishing, I was excited just the same.

Upon arrival to the marina, DGIF Biologist Scott Herrmann of Chesterfield was serving flathead catfish cakes that he had made from catfish they had caught the day before on the James near Jordan Point.

Amazingly unexpected, the cakes were delicious. Brittle told me that Herrmann also makes fish lasagna that is ... sooooo good.

When we launched, headed to the first of three collection sites, Marlon and I rode in the “shock” boat with Brittle and DGIF Biologist Assistant Tim Hoyt of Yorktown.

While at our first stop, Fort Pocahontas, Brittle explained EF in more detail, “We have about a dozen different sites we do within a week during the summer. Annually, we get biological data that helps us inform our decisions on how to regulate and manage the fishery here on the James River.”

When asked how EF works, Brittle answered, “We put a small electric current into the water, and the fish react to it by coming to the surface where our helpers pick up catfish as we’re moving along going with the tide.”

When the EF moment arrived, Brittle stressed to Marlon and I with great emphasis, “Don’t touch the water!”

Then, Brittle handed me a headset to wear to protect my ears from the noise generated.

All around us within minutes, catfish of all sizes started floating to the surface. Some splashed, others bobbed up and down, and some floated motionless.

Marlon commented, “It just amazes me that you have the technology ... with all the fish in this river ... the stripers, the bass, the perch, the sturgeon ... not a single one is rising to the top. It’s outstanding. To me ... it’s just amazing.”

Brittle said, “The pulses are really slow ... about 15 pulses per second.”

Marlon asked Brittle a good question that I also was wondering, “Why are you just shocking for catfish and not the other species?”

“We shock catfish in the hottest months of the year since it has the best water quality and conditions. We wait until September and October to do bass and bluegill sampling which we call our community sampling. And, in the spring, we do our anadromous sampling ... shad, stripers, herring ... that are here just part of the season,” answered Brittle.

Two other boats carried additional DGIF team members: Biologist Jon Harris of Chesterfield, Biologist Assistant Peter Grap of Richmond, Biologist Catherine Lim of Richmond, Biologist Assistant Brady Donovan of Richmond, Biologist Assistant Fritz Hoogakker of Richmond and Bunch.

While netting catfish, our boat remained still, the chase boat moved in figure eight formation and the research boat picked up the large catfish.

It was quite a sight seeing the magnitude of how many catfish were being collected during the approximate 10- to 15-minute time span.

Once netted, the fish were placed in 150-200 gallon live wells that had oxygen being pumped into them.

Seagulls and ospreys soared above eyeing the fish and watching for an opportunity to poach from us.

I received my first thrill of the day when a catfish slipped out of the net into the boat on the way to the well. I rescued it with my bare hands! Yes, I did! Ha!

My favorite part about fishing is holding onto a fish while taking the hook out of its mouth. It scares the heck out of me, but I absolutely love that part!

After all the catfish were recovered, we made our way to a shady location to conduct the research.

Two long measuring boards were placed across each live well. Fish were then scooped up by hand or a net and placed on the board to measure the length. The weight of the fish was also documented.

The large-scaled catfish were contained in a laundry basket and placed upon a scale.

Team members including myself took turns jotting down the length and weight as the figures were called out loud.

One out of every three catfish were sacrificed to check their age which is determined by examining a cat’s inner ear structure ... the otolith. It’s similar to aging a tree by counting the number of growth rings.

Lim shared, “I will be counting the rings back at the lab.”

Bunch explained, “We can track the growth rate of these fish through time. We can see different factors including temperature and productivity in the system that may impact their growth. It’s one of the fundamental aspects of fishery work."

Our team repeated the procedure at Fort Powhatan where I helped net fish which was really exciting. Netting the catfish takes great strength, hand-eye coordination and timing.

I caught myself acting like a giddy kid in a dime store with an entire buck to spend!

We made it to our third and final location of the day ... Ward’s Creek.

Since I was documenting the aquatic adventure, I waited until the last stop to get extremely “fishy”.

While helping place the catfish on the measuring boards, a 17” cat stung me in my knuckle. It didn’t really hurt that much, however, it bled like a stuck pig. Brittle patched me up and I was back at it!

Later, I noticed others had taped their knuckles. It turns out I missed the ‘pre-wrap to prevent being stung' memo!

Kudos to Herrmann for collecting trash at each research stop. According to Bunch, Herrmann always picks up trash and has for years.

Herrmann commented, “Plastic bottles are the plague of the planet.”

How many did we catch?

Brittle reported, “We caught 1,993 catfish on Wednesday. The smallest was 8 centimeters which is about 3 1/2 inches long. The largest fish we caught was a 1,132 millimeter giant (44 1/2 inches) which weighed 25,000 grams (or 55 lbs).

“For the four days DGIF sampled, we handled approximately 5,700 catfish (blue, flathead, white and channel catfish only) .... and NOTHING else! No other species were collected, which is not unusual for this type of sampling,” added Brittle.

Would I go electrofishing again?

ABSOLUTELY!!!

