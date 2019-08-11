You sneak up like an unexpected visitor, and now we have to be reminded that soon our days of summer will end. Before we know it, school buses will take to the road - filled with eager children ready for another school year.

By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

August. I'm not sure I like you.

You sneak up like an unexpected visitor, and now we have to be reminded that soon our days of summer will end. Before we know it, school buses will take to the road - filled with eager children ready for another school year.

You tease us with sunny and warm afternoons, but bring in chilly evenings and early mornings to give us a taste of what will eventually come. Colder weather. As if we need reminded. Poppycock.

As much as I love the fall, I'm just not going to wish away all of the summer things - the things I have enjoyed so much this season. This summer has been the best one I have had in more years than I can remember!

Generally, summer has been my least favorite season - for years and years and years. I am a fall and winter person. Oh, I know...don't mention that "w" word. But, in the summers of years gone by, my life as a "ball mom" took almost all of my summer.

Both of my sons lived and breathed baseball from the time they were each 4 years old. Don't get me wrong - I loved that life. Starting in April and all the way up to August - when it was time for football camp. From one ball season to the next. How many concession stand hot dogs I must have eaten!

It was a "ball mom's" life. Baseball gloves, batting gloves, spikes, ball bags, uniforms, practices, games, tournaments, concession stand dinners, traveling teams, pitching, stealing bases, homeruns, double plays, squeeze plays, undefeated seasons, playoffs, champions - my family's life from 1983-2006. Little time for other summer fun.

But, now that I am a few years older (cough, cough), summer is a lot different. I have had to learn to relax. T'ain't easy, I tell you. Relaxing is what we all love to do when we can, but me? I traditionally have had trouble doing that. I always, throughout my life as a matter of fact, have found it difficult to just sit down...relax...breathe.

Until this summer. The best one in so many years. Nothing special or extraordinary. No big, fancy vacation. But, I have enjoyed every moment, every thing. Swimming, my grandchildren, a little mini weekend getaway, writing, my flowers and new garden spaces, growing vegetables, ice cream, new kittens, hummingbirds, campfires, taking on a dream role on stage in "Steel Magnolias,” discovering new places to eat, volunteer work, meeting new people and making new friends, and late night conversations with the best people.

I tell you this, August - you sneaky little varmint. There's so much more summer left!

Why, there is a list this long! More of the above, and a family beach vacation that must happen, it MUST! Truly, it must, regardless of these things that are trying to sabotage it. Uncontrollable things, but still.

Rather than nine days at the beach, right now it looks as if there will only be four. Sunrise. Simple breakfast of a blueberry muffin and a thermos of hot tea fixed just like I like it. My favorite music played along with the sounds of the ocean. Doesn't that sound magnificent?

Writing on the beach at sunset. Seafood. Watching my grandchildren enjoy this vacation that they have looked forward to all summer. Taking the trolley. Walking the pier, hoping to see a shark (yes I am!). Relaxing. Rejuvenating. Time in prayer.

August, I still want to savor this last month of summer. I do. But, there are storms a-brewin'. Only God will get me through them. Hurricane-strength, devil's work. Inevitable devastation in its wake.

Instead, for now, I'll look forward to positive changes and wonderful, simple things. Higson's corn, garden-fresh fruits and veggies, barbeques, finishing my book and the Old Fella Cookbook, Barefoot Farmer, Knot Too Shabby by Lori, attending concerts and music jams, Winchester visits, Tribute to Ryan Smith, Whiskers fundraisers, theater productions, movies, star-gazing, road trips, fall mums, full moons, new restaurants, and my journey.

Some day, I will write about this journey I am on. For now, it is personal and private...a caterpillar's life. One day, there is hope for a butterfly. But, not yet, August.

Till then, August, bring it. I am ready.









