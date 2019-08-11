In an interview, the congressman talks about need for universal background checks, 'red-flag' legislation

PETERSBURG — The increase in gun-violence incidents, including what happened over the Memorial Day weekend in Virginia Beach, highlights the need for “common-sense” gun legislation both in Virginia and across the nation, a Virginia congressman said.

In an interview with The Progress-Index, Rep. A. Donald McEachin said Petersburg’s high ranking in murders per capita makes it even more imperative that gun-safety matters must be addressed sooner rather than later. According to the latest FBI statistics, Petersburg averages 74.01 violent crimes, including 3.41 murders, per every 10,000 people. The city’s estimated population is slightly more than 32,000.

When the per-capita calculation — based on a population of 100,000 — is used, then Petersburg’s per-capita murder rate escalates to around 38. The FBI ranks the city's rate as the highest per-capita across Virginia.

McEachin, D-4th, recently hosted a town-hall meeting in Petersburg to gauge citizen thoughts on what they expect from their lawmakers in terms of gun legislation.

“In DC, and sometimes in Richmond, we propose solutions,” McEachin, a former state legislator, said. “We’re listening to interest groups, but we’re not necessarily listening to the citizenry.”

The town-hall format, he said, is a two-way street of communication. While he shares what is happening in the halls of government, he also hears ideas from constituents on what they feel are the biggest issues.

And hear about it, he did. About 50 people turned out at the July 30 town hall to ask questions, some of them tough and possibly hard to hear but still showing their concern for the growing trend.

“It’s amazing what you learn when you sit down and actually talk with your constituents,” McEachin said.

The recurring theme of the meeting in Petersburg focused on what McEachin and others were terming “common-sense” gun safety, such as universal background checks and banning citizen purchase of assault-style weapons like the one used in the shooting Aug. 3 at a Walmart in El Paso that left 22 people dead.

“You shouldn’t be able to get an assault-style weapon,” McEachin said. “You shouldn’t be able to get clips with the unlimited amount of bullets they contain.”

He also noted the push for “red-flag legislation” that allows people to alert authorities if they feel a family member or friend is too emotionally or mentally incompetent to own a gun.

“If you're too dangerous to fly on a plane, you’re too dangerous to own a gun,” he said.

In the interview and at the town hall, McEachin floated the possibility of legislation that applies civil liability to gun owners whose did not properly secure their firearms at home, and those weapons wind up being used to commit a heinous crime.

“That way, we get to the homeowner’s policy and the insurance companies start to weigh in and start to insist that people change their behavior,” he said.

One questioner wanted to know about enforcing the laws that either have been passed or are waiting for consideration. He wanted to know how they would be “effectively enforced.”

McEachin noted that some of the proposals, especially the universal background checks, are enjoying bipartisan support in Congress. One such bill for universal checks has passed the House of Representatives and is now awaiting action in the Senate.

Last week, a coalition of U.S. mayors sent a letter to Senate Republican and Democratic leadership encouraging them to bring senators back early from the August recess and act on the legislation. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said that likely will not happen, and the White House has weighed in with its own ideas about the proposal.

McEachin said he applauds quick action by the Senate on the House legislation because “lives are on the line.”

Bill Atkinson can be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi