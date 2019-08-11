HOPEWELL — The Hopewell Democratic Committee invites the public to their sixth annual Community Day Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Sunlight-Williams Elks Lodge, 1505 High Ave.

Free school supplies will be given out for the children. Voter registration and restoration of voting rights will be available. Those attending will have an opportunity to meet Democratic candidates Lindsey Daugherty and Joe Morrissey.

Prospective vendors may purchase a space to sell items ($10), by contacting Barbara Bean at 926-7924 for a vendor agreement or by mailing your payment to H.D.C., P.O. Box 1233, Hopewell, Virginia 23860.

Donations by vendors and the public are welcome.

Yard sale items, household goods, Paparazzi jewelry and food will be available for purchase. The day will also feature health screenings.

The Hopewell Democratic Committee will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sunlight-Williams Elks Lodge.