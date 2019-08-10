Officials say winds, low humidity and dry conditions contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze; cause is under investigation

CHESTERFIELD — Authorities say a brush fire Saturday off state Route 288 near a county park may have affected as much as 20 acres of land.

Officials said the fire was reported by a passerby shortly after 11 a.m. in an undeveloped wooded area near Harry G. Daniel Park. At one point, all lanes of Royte 288 were closed due to heavy smoke in the area.

Chesterfield firefighters were assisted by crews from the state Department of Forestry, who brought in heavy equipment to help contain the fire.

By the time the fire was brought under control about three hours later, more than 40 first-responders and 13 pieces of firefighting equipment had been brought to the scene.

Nearby residences and structures were never threatened by the fire, officials said and no one was injured.

A statement from the county fire department blamed "winds out of the west-northwest, lower humidity levels and dry conditions" for causing rapid movement of the fire, which mostly affected mature brush and pine forests.

The cause of the brush fire is still under investigation.