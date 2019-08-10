CHESTERFIELD — Police say an attorney found severely beaten in a county office building Wednesday evening does not appear to have been attacked because of his profession.

The victim. whose identity has not been released, is reported to be in critical but stable condition at a local hospital Saturday, according to reports. He originally had been classified as sustaining life-threatening facial injuries.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. at a building in an office community in the 10100 block of Krause Road in the county Court House area. Police said he was discovered lying in a hallway floor by another building occupant.

"At this point in the investigation, it does not appear that the victim was targeted due to his employment status as a lawyer," said Col. Jeffrey Katz, Chesterfield's police chief.

Police do not have a description of the attacker and are looking for anyone with information to aid in the investigation. Anyone with that information is belignurged to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information also may be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.