The Jackson County Developmental Center is expanding in the community.

JCDC has opened a woodworking business in “the old Ravenswood Post Office” located at 510 Washington St., Ravenwood.

There was an open house from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.7, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m.

Executive Director Craig Greening said JCDC would like to extend sincere appreciation to its board of directors for their efforts in making the new project a possibility.

Board members include President Brian McCommon, Secretary Betty Jean Fourney, Matt Coberly, Brett Coberly, Linda McClung, Denise Toler, and Sam Nagraj. Greening said he appreciates their efforts to support innovative ideas to maintain JCDC’s mission.

JCDC also expresses gratitude to Woodcraft and the Ross Family for their technical assistance regarding machinery, Greening said.

Community members attended the event and were encouraged to learn more about future endeavors for JCDC while door prizes were drawn.

JCDC kicked off the raffle for one of their live edge tables for $10 a ticket with ticket sales from Aug. 7 to Sept. 30. Tickets will be available up to and during Harvest in the Wood, sheduled for the weekend of Sept. 28.

Greening said JCDC is unique in every sense of the word, from our carefully crafted one-of-a-kind furniture to the programs we develop for individuals with disabilities, we instill the highest quality for our customers. We always aspire to meet the needs of the individuals we serve. Programs and services are supported by various businesses operated for the purpose of employing individuals with disabilities in a positive intentional environment.

The mission of JCDC is to provide quality support for life training and employment opportunities for people with disabilities. JCDC consistently strives to maintain the values to provide services that are life changing, create empowerment for the individuals receiving service, demonstrate a collaborative effort, always working for the greater good, promote advocacy by setting an excellent example and teaching excellence from each staff member and employee.

Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller said he believes the new wood shop will be a great fit among the city’s specialty businesses. He said he was pleased to officially welcome JCDC Woodworking to town.