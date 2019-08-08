Q&A with Sara Moore, aka Sara Delaney

CHESTER — Sixteen-year-old Sara Moore, aka Sara Delaney, is bursting with talent.

Sara will be attending Appomattox Regional Governor's School for the Arts and Technology in Petersburg for her final year of high school this fall majoring in Musical Theater. The multi-talented local teen was born and raised in Chester.

How did you invent your stage name?

“Sara Delaney is my first and middle name. When I got my first official gig as a solo artist, at DJ's Java Joint, I decided that I wanted to establish myself as a performer and not ride on my dad’s coattails. It has become a signature that is closely tied to my brand of retro style, Miss Sara Delaney just exudes my vintage energy.”

Talented in the art of singing, acting, playing music, modeling, and even performing circus acts … did any one event or person inspire you to achieve such talented gifts?

“No one particular event triggered these, but I realized with an end goal of sustaining myself as a performer, to make a living, I had to do it all. I know that if one fails ... I can find work in another.”

At what age did you begin singing?

“The first recorded proof of me singing is at age 8 when I sat in with the Rich Moore Band and singing “Stuck Like Glue” by Sugarland. But in reality, I began singing in public about a year or so prior at an Open Mic Night at the Steel Horse Grille, now ... I Don't Know Sports Grille.”

Rich Moore is Sara’s father who performs solo locally and in: The Rich Moore Band, Three Hour Tour, and The Rich Gypzees.

Were you prompted into music by your parents or did you come by it naturally?

“I have always had a love for music. My parents raised me in a home always filled with melodies. When I wanted to play an instrument as a child, they told me I had to take four years of piano before I could learn another instrument. I am extremely thankful for it, too. It gave me all the basics I needed to further myself as a musician and vocalist.

“My parents also gave me a foundation for my love of theater, raising me on Rodgers and Hammerstein, and a variety of the classics. They took me to see the Wizard of Oz at Theatre IV, now VaRep, and I was hooked.”

How do you think your mom Ann Moore feels about her spouse and daughter both in the entertainment business?

“She says she loves it. She enjoys meeting new people, going out, and seeing us perform. She tries to go out and support as much as possible and loves every moment of it.”

Which instruments do you play? Self-taught? Father-taught? Lessons? Or, a combo?

“After my private piano lessons I took while in elementary school, I got a ukulele and taught myself. About two years ago, I started playing guitar teaching myself as well. Along the way while learning both of these string instruments ... if I needed help, I would receive it from my dad, but he never taught me.

“This past year in school, after a long hiatus from the ivory keys, I took a piano class in school and this upcoming school year I am continuing my progress with the instrument.”

Besides your father, is anyone else in your family musically inclined?

“Everyone on the Moore's side of the family is musical in some way. It always is a jam session any time the family gets together.”

Do you feel as if you inherited your music and vocal genes?

“Very much so. I think not only vocal qualities were inherited, but a love for music.”

What genre of music do you sing?

“A little bit of everything. I started out singing a lot of pop, but as I have become my own performer, I sing Pat Benatar, Indigo Girls, Lady Gaga and even throw in some show tunes that can be done on an acoustic guitar. Outside of gigs, I have explored a wide variety of styles to include learning a few opera pieces.”

Where do you perform?

“Most of the time, I play in Old Towne Petersburg at DJs Java Joint and Rajun Cajun next door.”

Where have you performed theatre?

“Fort Lee Playhouse, Broken Leg Theater, Elizabeth Davis Middle School, Appomattox Regional Governor's School, and French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts.”

Who is your favorite actor or actress?

“I adore Bernadette Peters and Patti LuPone.”

Have you had any lead roles?

“My first role [outside of theater camps] was in seventh grade when I played Scuttle in the Fort Lee Playhouse’s production of ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’. Some more recent roles include: ‘Dead Mum’ in Billy Elliot at French Woods Festival [summer 2018], Chava in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at Appomattox [fall 2018], Ursula in ‘Bye, Bye Birdie’ at Broken Leg Theater [spring 2019], and coming up this November at ARGS, I will be playing the lead Miss Polly Browne in ‘The Boyfriend’.

Your unique look favors that of actress Audrey Hepburn who starred in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”. Have you heard that before?

“Definitely! I think it's about that vintage glamour that just isn't around anymore. When people refer to my look, I'd say it often exudes her style of elegance.”

How did you get into modeling, and does it come by you naturally?

“I started doing it helping a friend get practice for her photography class. As I continued on with life, I was invited to bring myself and my retro style to a car show happening to take place at the Fork Inn. I got to model for an Akron Ohio photographer by the name of J.W. Cooper at this event. During the Old School Hot Rodders spring show, my photo was used to promote the event.

“People have always said I have been photogenic, so yes I guess you could say I come by it naturally. I am easy to work with and never shy in front of a camera.”

At the time of the interview, Sara was dressed in period costume at an event held at Pamplin Historical Park.

How long have you been a historical interpreter?

“I am a member of the 20th Maine Re-enacting Group. I got into it around the sixth or seventh grade because of Emma Olgers and a living history happening at her home, The Fork Inn, during Dinwiddie Days.”

Do you only dress for a certain period in time?

“I predominantly dress and do re-enactments/living histories for the Civil War, however, this past October I dressed as a Revolutionary War housemaid during the ghost tours at Blandford Cemetery.”

How did you get into circus performing?

“I did a small amount of gymnastics as an elementary student, but when I discovered that the French Woods camp I was attending offered lessons in a variety of circus acts, I fell in love with it! I continue to practice the hobby at home working on floor acts such as contortion, but I haven't found a way to pursue aerial arts elsewhere from the camp.”

With all of your interests, how do you keep up with homework?

“Prioritizing! During rehearsal, if I have a moment when I am not on stage, I work on homework. If I finish lunch early, I am working on that project that's due in a week because I know I won't have time later. It is common after rehearsals to see me eat, then go do homework until I fall asleep. This year coming up ... should be easier to manage homework, considering I have a 'free' block written into my schedule during school.”

Do you serve as a volunteer in the community?

“I do most of my volunteer work with my church, St. Martin of Tours on Fort Lee. I sing with the choir, serve on the altar, and I am a substitute teacher for religious education. When we go out and do living histories to inform the public about history, I consider it volunteer work. And, this past January, I helped guide tours at the Center Hill Mansions ghost tour.”

Do you have any interests or hobbies outside of entertaining?

“I am an avid seamstress. Every year, I expand my costume wardrobe by participating in the 31 days of Halloween challenge where I dress in costumes that I've created ... every single day during the month of October.”

What do you want to do after you graduate high school?

“I hope to get into a New York City Performing Arts College and get a Bachelors in Fine Arts for Musical Theater.”

Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?

“I would like to be living in New York City starring in Broadway shows, and sustaining myself as a performer.”

Delaney can be reached on on Instagram: @saradelaneyacting or on Facebook at her Sara Delaney page.

