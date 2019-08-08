PETERSBURG — Crater Community Hospice is partnering with The American Legion Riders Two Rivers Chapter 146 in Hopewell to hold its second annual Poker Run on Saturday, Aug. 10.

“We could not hold this event without the generous assistance of our sponsors, WAWA, BB&T, Parker Oil and Propane, and Tom McGrath’s Motorcycle Law Group,” said Cindy Hamlin, Crater Community Hospice development director.

The ride will start with breakfast at the Legion Post in Hopewell, and then proceed to visit The Crossings at Ironbridge in Chesterfield, Dinwiddie Health and Rehab, Love’s Truck Stop in Disputanta, and the final stop at Crater Community Hospice and Thrift Shop’s office in Petersburg for a cookout, awards and raffles. The cost of the ride is $20 for riders and $5 for supporters with all vehicles welcome. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Legion Post 146 located at 217 E. City Point Road in Hopewell with the first bike leaving at 9:15 a.m. and the last out at 11:30 a.m.

“The proceeds from the Poker Run will benefit our in-home family respite program. This allows the family caregiver to rest and regroup from the stress of caregiving,” said Tracy Taliaferro, CEO of Crater Community Hospice. “The Two Rivers Chapter 146 of the American Legion Riders is proud to partner with Crater Community Hospice on this annual event,” said Ron Buchanan, director of the Two Rivers Chapter.

Raffle prizes include tickets for a lunch cruise on the Spirit of Norfolk, a cruise on the American Rover, tickets to the Beacon Theatre, tickets to a performance at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, admission to Luray Caverns, and many more.

For more information on this event contact Cindy Hamlin, Crater Community Hospice development director, at 804-526-4300. If necessary, the rain date will be Aug. 17.

As the only local non-profit hospice started by John Randolph and Southside Regional Medical Centers, Crater Community Hospice depends upon the giving of our community to support unfunded programs and services to the uninsured.