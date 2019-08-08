More news in brief: 'Grazing ... with 5 Flavors of Funky'

HOPE Fest

PETERSBURG — In conjunction with the Beyond ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) Summit happening Thursday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 9, a HOPE (Healing Our People Everyday) Fest will be sponsored Friday, beginning at 5 p.m. on the Petersburg High School football field. The Fest will run from 5-8 p.m.

The HOPE Fest will include cultural dance and drum circle, mass-choral & performances, a faith community bake-off, community dialogue and field day activities.

There is no charge to attend Hope Fest.

A portion of the proceeds from the two-day summit will benefit the youth of Petersburg.

The Beyond ACEs Summit and Trauma Responsive Initiative is a program of the Crater Health Department of the Virginia Department of Health.

Hellraisers to perform locally

PETERSBURG — DJ's Rajun Cajun will host Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no cover charge.

According to information provided by DJ's, Dopsie is a Grammy Award winner. The group is from New Orleans.

DJ's Rajun Cajun is located at 309 N. Sycamore St.

Sunset Jam 2019

PETERSBURG — Delta Community Service Foundation (DCSF) will present Sunset Jam on Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m., at 2951 S. Crater Road.

Sunset Jam will be an “evening of music, food, drinks, fun, laughter and more,” according to a statement released by the nonprofit organization.

Tickets cost $20 per person. The community is invited to bring your lawn chairs, BYOB, NO COOLERS allowed.

Music will be provided by Evolution Band and DJ Nice.

For tickets to Sunset Jam or more information about DCSF, contact Mickey Backus at 804-526-5320 or Thomila Wilson at 804-894-7227.

If you are interested in being a vendor give Mickey Backus a call at 804-526-5320 or email at deltacomsvcfoundation@gmail.com.

'Grazing ... with 5 Flavors of Funky'

PETERSBURG — The nonprofit Petersburg Communities Inc. (PCI) is sponsoring "A Grazing in the Grass, with 5 Flavors of Funky" — Lloyd T, Dr. Smooth, Mockingbird, Raaj P and DJ Foot.

This evening of music is being hosted by The Unknown Ikon, Doug Evans, on Aug. 31, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Petersburg Sports Complex, located at 100 Ballpark Road.

The public is invited to "bring your lawn chairs , BYOB, no coolers, and enjoy sounds from the 1970s to present in an adult climate."

Proceeds will benefit Petersburg Communities Inc.

For more information, call Tramal at 804-479-2965 or Jamar at 919-812-7249.