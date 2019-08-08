KEYSER - Faith Productions, with the assistance of the City of Keyser, will be presenting the second annual K-Town Back 2 School Bash Saturday, Aug. 10, at Brooks Park.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Faith Productions, with the assistance of the City of Keyser, will be presenting the second annual K-Town Back 2 School Bash Saturday, Aug. 10, at Brooks Park.

Nationally-known Christian recording artist Jordan Copas will return for the second year in a row, and rising area favorites Pinnacle will also perform.

When the two are not performing on the amphitheater stage, DJ DubV will be proving the music.

Inspirational guest speakers will include Jon Baniak, candidate for Mineral County Sheriff, and Jason Sidaway, NorthStar youth pastor.

Book bags and school supplies will be given away, and games, food and a vendor show will be available.

In addition, free back-to-school haircuts are being offered by Tabitha Perry and Awayna Wilson of Holiday Hair in the Country Club Mall.

The event gets underway at 3 p.m. and everyone is invited to stop by and enjoy the afternoon.



