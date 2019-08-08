PETERSBURG — Petersburg’s August 2019 Friday for the Arts! will bring music, art, fun activities, food, new beers, and abundant good spirits. There will be music in 12 performing arts venues, and great exhibits at the new Cameron Building Gallery, Petersburg Area Art League, Petersburg Public Library, and Old Towne Studio 7.

The new Cameron Building Gallery at 325 Brown St., opposite Gillfield Baptist Church, will be opening a new exhibit entitled "The Gifted Hands," featuring work by Martin Underwood and his brother Marvin Ean Jae Underwood. The Petersburg Public Library will be showing the realistic and surrealistic paintings of Christopher McGhee. The Art League will have an opening reception for a new exhibit in the main gallery of new work by Henry Kidd. Old Towne Studio 7 will feature a continuing exhibit of work by artist-in-residence Lisa Mistry. A retrospective exhibit of work by Ken Graves and Joe Miller, as well as books by Dr. John Lynn and Stella McCormack, will be shown at Abigail's Antiques.

The Cameron Building Gallery will have a Ribbon Cutting at 5:30 p.m. Old Towne Studio 7 will present a family fun night event at a cost. The Petersburg Skin Coach, Melody Krone, at 112 W. Tabb St., has joined forces with the Noonday Collection, Deborah Hanson, for an open house at 112 W. Tabb St. for Petersburg’s Friday for the Arts.

The Bonefire Trombone Ensemble will perform from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the steps of the Petersburg Exchange on West Bank Street. Matt Via and The Dirty Runaways will be at Old Towne’s Alibi, Neil Bowens at the Petersburg Library, Jimmy Tynes at the PAAL Art Park for a fee, Bobby Horne at Abigails, the Sinatra-style crooner Joe LaLuna at Maria’s, Shelly Bonet and Steve Brooks (vocals and keys) in the martini lounge at Wabi Sabi, and Urban Complex in the music room at Wabi Sabi. Michael Redman will be playing his mellow saxophone at City Table at the Farmer's Market. Clan Haggis will be at Tramonto Ristorante. Music starts at 6 p.m. and runs as late as 1 a.m.