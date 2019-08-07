Volunteers from The Mission Continues joined Petersburg School Board members and Petersburg City Public Schools administrators Aug. 3 to get Walnut Hill Elementary ready for a new school year. They painted hallways and classrooms and weeded and mulched gardens.

The Mission Continues connects veterans and military reservists with schools and nonprofits that need a helping hand. Many of the volunteers at Walnut Hill are connected to Fort Lee.

Walnut Hill Elementary School is located at 300 W. South Blvd., Petersburg.

For more information about The Mission Continues, visit https://missioncontinues.org

For more information about Petersburg City Public Schools, visit https://www.petersburg.k12.va.us