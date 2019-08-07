SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. — Everyone is invited to celebrate Smokey Bear's 75th Birthday with the USDA Forest Service at Seneca Rocks Discovery Center Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Since 1944, Smokey Bear has taught millions of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires.

Smokey’s birthday bash will include fun for the whole family with outdoor games such as a bean bag toss, scavenger hunt, and a photo opportunity with a larger-than-life replica of Smokey Bear. Indoor activities include a coloring contest, gummy bear guessing game, balloon art, a fire hazard poster board game, and a Smokey Bear temporary tattoo station.

Scheduled events include:

11 a.m. Kid's program about Smokey Bear with AmeriCorps member Elizabeth Mekonnen

1 p.m. Smokey Bear birthday cake and “Beary” punch

3 p.m. Smokey Bear chocolate chip cookies and “Beary” punch

3 p.m. History program about Smokey Bear with AmeriCorps member Elizabeth Mekonnen

For more information about the celebration contact Seneca Rocks Discovery Center at 304-567-2827. For information about preventing human-caused wildfires, including campfire safety, visit: https://smokeybear.com/en/prevention-how-tos