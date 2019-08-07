PETERSBURG — The 20th Annual Southern Knights Cruisers Veterans Car and Bike Show took place in the Richard Bland College pecan grove on Saturday, August 3.

Over 300 vehicles from drivers to show queens were on display, according to Southern Knights Cruisers Inc. President Ricky Williams.

“We allow all cars. We take them from the 1900s to 2019. We take anything and everything,” stated Williams.

Prior to the event's opening ceremony, a US Army Blackhawk landed on the grounds to allow attendees to see it up-close-and-personal.

RBC President Debbie L. Sydow was on hand to get the event underway by welcoming everyone to the show.

Monster trucks were a new feature added this year.

J W Electric owner Tony Cannon of Prince George County had his company’s fleet of monster trucks on display.

Cannon shared, “We love this event, because it’s in the shade and we’re not baking on the asphalt. It’s awesome ... such a nice, beautiful environment.

“It’s always fun running into teachers that have brought their own cars out here,” added Cannon. While pointing Cannon said, “I just saw Mr. Rhoads down there who was my P.E. teacher at Colonial Heights High School. He’s out here with his restored early '60s Red Falcon.”

Three generations enjoyed the car show together — David, Matt and Aura Kruschke of Chesterfield. Matt shared, “The show is nice. We like all the crafts, too.”

Glen and Christina Harrington of Dinwiddie shared two vehicles with the crowd — a 1942 Ford Jeep used in World War II and a Vietnam era Mule used for hauling ammo.

Joe Mulas of Chesterfield stopped by the show to visit his friend Steve Shoosmith of Chester who entered his 1934 Ford Victoria.

“I’ve been here taking pictures all day. I’m a mechanic, and I love antique cars. I love the way people invest their time and money,” Mulas stated.

Sisters Lily, Emma and Abby of Chesterfield admired a child’s power wheel that had Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse seated inside.

The siblings' aunt Terri Eaton of Henrico shared, “My nieces love this because they just went to Disney not too long ago. We’re starting them out young going to car shows so they will grow to appreciate them.”

Eight-year-old Abby stated, “The cars are cool and fun to look at.”

Reeds Jewelers manager Jo Ann Tucker shared, “This is our first time on the premises of the show. With it being the 20th anniversary, we thought we’d go the extra mile and set up as a vendor and donate more prizes this year to celebrate their milestone.

“The founder of Reeds Jewelers was a World War II veteran who founded our company in 1946. That’s why we like to participate in this car show ... to support the military,” stated Tucker.

Proceeds from the 20th annual show will benefit Fort Lee’s Holiday Helpers, The Fisher House Fund #1162, McGuire Veterans Hospital Fund #1161 and the Richard Bland College SKC Scholarship Fund.

According to Williams, over 140 awards were presented at the show.

Gary Houchins of Prince George took home the “Best in Show” for his 1969 Chevelle.

When asked how the show went, Williams answered, “I think it went beautiful given the weather we’ve had all week.”