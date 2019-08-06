Medical Examiner says it could take up to 12 weeks to determine how, why Avion Talley died Aug. 2 in a residential shooting

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — It could be as long as 12 weeks before the state medical examiner rules on the manner of the death of a 3-year-old child shot last week at his Colonial Heights residence, a state official said Tuesday.

Alvin Hopson, the ME office's Richmond district administrator, listed the cause of Avion Talley's death Tuesday as a "gunshot wound to the head and neck." The manner of death — the circumstances surrounding how and why the victim died, such as accidental or intentional — is listed as "pending," Hopson said. That usually is done to allow enough time for test results the ME conducted during the autopsy to be returned, he added.

Colonial Heights Police were called to the boy's residence in the 100 block of Bruce Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Aug. 2 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Avion's mother cradling him and visibly upset. Police said he died at the scene.

One thing the medical examiner's office did not confirm in the autopsy was the exact time of death. Hopson said the office relies on emergency personnel at the scene to advise when a victim dies. "That's not something we normally get involved with," he added.

Neighbors reported hearing a gunshot or gunshots around 1 a.m., almost six hours before police were notified. However, police have not substantiated those claims, saying it was determined on the scene that the incident happened close to the time they were called.

Police said they do not believe anyone left the house prior to their arrival who might have had something to do with the incident. Two other people were in the house when the child died.

A funeral service for Avion is planned for Friday at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg.

Information still is being sought in the investigation. Anyone who might know something is asked by police to call Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

