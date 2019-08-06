The Ripley Rotary Club is changing things up by offering a monthly meeting during evening hours in order to encourage new membership and reestablish those who may have had schedule changes, leaving them unable to participate in noon meetings.

Wednesday, July 31 was the first evening Rotary meeting. Sorella’s Ristorante played host to the 6 p.m. meeting where over 20 current and prospective members were in attendance.

Ripley Rotary president Steve Westfall welcomed everyone and went around the room having each guest introduce themselves to the group.

Westfall explained that there we no speakers lined up as of yet for the evening sessions; however, as time goes on he hopes to schedule speakers as available. A discounted cost will also be offered to those who can only attend the monthly evening sessions.

For anyone interested in joining the Ripley Rotary Club or attending a Wednesday evening meeting, the next evening session will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Sorella’s Ristorante.

In other business:

• Dr. Bill and Arlene Kuryla reported on their experience at the Boy Scout Jamboree. They met many different people from all over the world and enjoyed the conversations.

“It was an unusually good experience,” Arlene said.

• Dick Ledford announced that a winner had been drawn for the $1,000 gift certificate to Bridgeport Equipment. The Jackson County Hunting Heroes is waiting to set up a time to meet with the winner for a photo at their Fairplain location.

• Denise Toler said from 1-6 p.m. on Aug. 7 will be the grand opening of the JCDC Woodworking shop in Ravenswood. Ribbon cutting will be at 2 p.m.

• Rotary will again be participating in the Charity Challenge on Sept. 28 at the Harvest in the Wood event in Ravenswood, Sept. 27-29.

• October Fest will be Oct. 5 with additional information to come.

• The Jackson County Community Foundation dinner is scheduled for Oct. 17 with Joe Theismann being the guest speaker.

• Fun fact: The Ripley Rotary Club was established in 1926 and is the oldest club in Jackson County.