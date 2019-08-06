COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The lobby of Sonabank’s Colonial Heights Branch was packed with nominees and chamber members who were there to support individuals with a passion for our community. Members and guests enjoyed locally sourced refreshments and winners were awarded with an embossed portfolio and a 40 Under 40 window cling for the “Class of 2019.”.

Ann Cabell Williams, chief retail officer of Sonabank, set the tone by emphasizing the importance of local businesses and local initiatives that make a difference.

Becky McDonough, CEO of the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber and John Brandt, executive director of the Colonial Heights Chamber thanked everyone for the great turnout and explained that this was a pilot program that can be expanded in the future with other partners.

“Getting it off the ground this year was the priority and it was simply easier to do with a short deadline and only two organizations working out the logistics. We know we can improve on the process next year with such positive response," they said.

The idea for the program came from David Clifton, Virginia American Water Company Operation’s manager, which is how they arrived at their master of ceremonies choice, Leslie Steves, PE and senior superintendent of operations at Virginia American Water, and a member of their under-40 area professionals.

Steves recognized each winner and asked for each one to share their passion which ranged from youth activities and animal welfare to foster parenting and safety with all sorts of community and professional activities in between.

The finalists are:

Aaron ReidmillerAmanda BinfordBirju BhagatBrad OwensBrandon MassenbergBrandon SeierCailee MallahanCara BuckleyCarmen FaisonCole ElderCorey DunnavantCourtney BujakowskiCrystal BenjaminDaniel JonesDanny BowlesDavid Bogese, Jr.David LemingDrew ComstockEddie FisherEliza LambGinny GumJackie BowlesJessica VlkojanJohnny PartinJosh RobertsJustin CarrollKevin StrosniderLarry HancockMeredith DeanNaquetta MitchellParker SlaybaughPatience BennettRobyn SordelettRosey SlocumSamantha SantilliStephanie StablesTerence DoctorTony CannonTravis RidleyTricia PalmerWilliam DavenportYoti Jabri